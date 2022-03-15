WICHITA, Kan., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National architecture/engineering firm, LK Architecture, is thrilled to announce the hiring of Lisa A. Haude, ASID, RID, NCIDQ, NEWH, as Vice President, Director of Interior Design.
Prior to joining LK, Haude was the founder and principal interior designer of Paradigm Design Group and PDG Studios, LLC, located in Houston, Texas. She successfully ran her company for 20 years as an award-winning firm that specialized in boutique and lifestyle-driven hospitality projects throughout the United States. In her new role at LK, Haude will be responsible for overseeing the interior design studio. She'll work closely with the hospitality and healthcare studios and LK's executive team. Overall, she'll focus on continued growth and expansion for her studio to further enhance LK's already nationally recognized interior design practice.
"I am excited to join LK Architecture and move into a new level of leadership and collaboration, working among the team of talented architects, engineers and designers," said Ms. Haude. "This amazing opportunity allows me to do what I do best, taking inspiration from our surroundings and creating a very thoughtful story and detail-oriented space for our clients and bring meaning to our designs that will genuinely feel like home."
With more than 25 years of hospitality experience, Haude is known for her unique lifestyle-oriented mindset as she brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and expertise to the role. Recognized as a design leader in the industry, which has been demonstrated by her extensive list of repeat hospitality clients and national and international awards, her experience includes full-service boutique, luxury, business and convention center hotels for national hotel brands including but not limited to Marriott International, Hilton Hotels Worldwide and Hyatt.
For more information about LK Architecture, visit http://www.lk-architecture.com
###
Media Contact
Crystal Carroll, LK Architecture, 316-268-0230, ccarroll@lk-architecture.com
SOURCE LK Architecture