Lloyd Jones acquires its fourth senior housing acquisition this year with the addition of Hamilton Heights, a Historic Senior-Living Community in West Hartford, Connecticut.
MIAMI, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lloyd Jones Acquires Hamilton Heights, a Historic Senior-Living Community in West Hartford, Connecticut
MIAMI - Lloyd Jones, a real estate investment firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, announced today the acquisition of Hamilton Heights, a 113-unit, senior living community in West Hartford, Connecticut. The property will operate under Lloyd Jones' proprietary Aviva brand as AVIVA West Hartford.
Hamilton Heights marks Lloyd Jones' fourth senior housing acquisition this year. In February, the firm added two Class-A communities to its senior-living portfolio and a third in April: AVIVA Woodlands in Lincoln, Nebraska; AVIVA River Bend in Rochester, Minnesota; and AVIVA Maybelle Carter in Nashville, Tennessee.
Formerly known as Mount St. Joseph Academy, a Roman Catholic boarding school for girls, the property was adapted into an independent living, assisted living, and memory care community in 1997. The original academy was built in 1905 by well-known Hartford architect, John J. Dwyer, and is currently on the National Register of Historic Places. The property features a Georgian revival facade with four and five stories that stretch over ten acres in the heart of West Hartford. With an extensive capital renovation strategy, the community will undergo updates that include refreshing the surrounding landscape, restyling furnishes throughout the communal areas, and implementing a new technology package to bring the property up to Aviva brand standards.
Chris Finlay, chairman/CEO of Lloyd Jones, says "As a developer of many historic properties throughout my career, I can truly say this is a gem. And we intend to polish it up even more for the benefit and enjoyment of our residents."
In addition to the forthcoming enhancements, residents of AVIVA West Hartford can enjoy amenities that include a fully-stocked library, outdoor patio and walking trails, pub, movie theater, spacious chapel and worship space, and a full-service salon and spa.
About Lloyd Jones LLC
Lloyd Jones LLC is a real estate investment firm with 40 years in the industry under the continuous direction of Chairman/CEO, Christopher Finlay. Based in Miami, the firm specializes in multifamily and senior housing investment, development, and management. Investment partners include private and institutional investors and family offices around the world. To learn more about Lloyd Jones, visit http://www.lloydjonesllc.com.
Media Contact
Janalyn Oronos, Lloyd Jones LLC, 1 7866837076, joronos@lloydjonesllc.com
SOURCE Lloyd Jones LLC