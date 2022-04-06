Lloyd Jones, a real estate investment firm headquartered in Miami, announced today the acquisition of Maybelle Carter, a 131-unit, senior living community in Madison, Tennessee. Operating under the Lloyd Jones' proprietary Sage Hill brand, Sage Hill Maybelle Carter marks the third senior housing acquisition for the firm this year.
MIAMI, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lloyd Jones, a real estate investment firm headquartered in Miami, announced today the acquisition of Maybelle Carter, a 131-unit, senior living community in Madison, Tennessee. The property will operate under Lloyd Jones' proprietary Sage Hill brand as Sage Hill Maybelle Carter.
Maybelle Carter Assisted Living is Lloyd Jones' third senior housing acquisition this year. In February, the firm added two Class-A communities to its senior-living portfolio: Aviva Woodlands in Lincoln, Nebraska, and River Bend in Rochester, Minnesota.
A well-established and trusted independent living, assisted living, and memory care community, Sage Hill Maybelle Carter is just minutes to East Nashville and built on the former estate of country music legend "Mother" Maybelle Carter. Through a comprehensive renovation program, an iconic heirloom will be newly reimagined. Updates include new finishes throughout the lobby, public spaces, corridors, and residences to reflect the Lloyd Jones Sage Hill brand. The majestic grounds will be beautifully restored, with the addition of new patios and seating areas to enjoy green space throughout the community. The exterior will be refreshed with new paint, and there will be new updated signage. To pay homage to the rich musical legacy of the property, live and recorded music will be an integral part of the community, and selected memorabilia from the Cash/Carter family will be on display.
Residents of Sage Hill Maybelle Carter can enjoy chef-prepared, restaurant-quality meals served daily, spacious common areas, shuffleboard, dog park, and vast outdoor courtyards and community garden.
"Sage Hill Maybelle Carter will deliver our residents a welcoming lifestyle, excellent services, and a focus on family and social relationships while celebrating the legacy of Maybelle Carter," says Vice Chairman, Tod Petty. "Comfortably elegant, distinctively southern, and constantly attentive describes our new community. This acquisition marks the official launch of our new Sage Hill middle income brand."
About Lloyd Jones LLC
Lloyd Jones LLC is a real estate investment firm with 40 years in the industry under the continuous direction of Chairman/CEO, Christopher Finlay. Based in Miami, the firm specializes in multifamily and senior housing investment, development, and management. It has recently added a hotel acquisition division. Investment partners include private and institutional investors and family offices around the world. To learn more about Lloyd Jones, visit http://www.lloydjonesllc.com.
