TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a technology-based specialty finance company offering unique funding solutions to community associations that is expanding into the cryptocurrency mining business, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

reposition our company into mining Bitcoin while also improving our capitalization structure and balance sheet

"In 2021, we took critical steps to reposition our company into mining Bitcoin while also improving our capitalization structure and balance sheet," said Bruce Rodgers, LM Funding's Chief Executive Officer. "We were successful in closing a $31.5 million equity offering to fund our investment in Bitcoin mining machines and infrastructure."

Full Year 2021 Highlights:

  • Generated approximately $31.5 million in net proceeds from an equity offering that is being used to fund our digital asset expansion for which we ordered 5,046 ASIC mining machines from Bitmain for approximately $31.6 million and hosting equipment from Bit5ive for approximately $3.1 million. We currently anticipate the ASIC mining machines to be delivered sometime in the 2nd quarter of 2022 subject to issues surrounding worldwide logistics impacted by COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.
  • We also received approximately $10.2 million from warrant holders upon the exercise into common shares.
  • Operating revenues totaled approximately $0.9 million as compared to approximately $1.26 million for prior year.
  • Operating loss increased to approximately $8.4 million as compared to approximately $4.1 million for the prior year due mainly to a $3 million increase in compensation, including stock compensation expense and bonuses, an approximately $0.4 million increase in professional fees and an approximately $0.2 million reduction in the recoupment of a previous bad debt write-off associated with a related party.
  • The Company engaged in several opportunistic specialty financing solutions which contributed to net income from continuing operations of approximately $5.0 million as compared to an approximately $4.1 million loss for the prior year. This improvement in operations was due in part to:
    • An innovative troubled financing solution that resulted in the realized gain of approximately $13.8 million on the sale of securities.
    • Realized gain of approximately $0.5 million from the sale of digital assets, which included Bitcoin.
    • Unrealized gain of approximately $0.9 million for investment in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. a special purpose acquisition corporation.
  • Net income attributable to LM Funding America Inc was approximately $4.8 million after deducting $0.2 million for the net income attributable to a non-controlling interest as compared to a net loss of approximately $4.0 million for the prior year.

On October 19, 2021, the Company closed an underwritten public offering that included the underwriters' exercise of its option to purchase additional shares, which resulted in the issuance of approximately 7.26 million shares of its common stock and common warrants to up to approximately 7.48 million shares of the Company's common stock. At closing, LM Funding received net proceeds from the offering of approximately $31.5 million.

About LM Funding America:

LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing a certain portion of the associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. The company is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under the company's New Neighbor Guaranty™ program.  The company is also entering the cryptocurrency mining business through a new subsidiary, US Digital Mining and Hosting Co., LLC.  

Forward-Looking Statements: 

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company's business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Company Contact:                                                    

Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO                            

LM Funding America, Inc.                                          

Tel (813) 222-8996                                                    

investors@lmfunding.com 



 

 

LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 

 







Years ended December 31,







2021





2020



Revenues

















Interest on delinquent association fees



$

471,923





$

623,790



Administrative and late fees





69,369







101,993



Recoveries in excess of cost - special product





95,904







214,558



Underwriting fees and other revenues





120,176







116,430



Rental revenue





141,569







206,831



Total revenues





898,941







1,263,602



Operating expenses

















Staff costs & payroll





6,477,042







3,366,034



Professional fees





2,271,808







1,799,595



Settlement costs with associations





2,000







31,885



Selling, general and administrative





417,963







351,234



Real estate management and disposal





132,283







211,288



Depreciation and amortization





11,087







16,930



Collection costs





4,459







(29,932)



Recovery of cost from related party receivable





(200,000)







(500,000)



Provision for credit losses





(10,000)







50,800



Other operating





224,678







17,778



Total operating expenses





9,331,320







5,315,612





















Operating loss from continuing operations





(8,432,379)







(4,052,010)



Realized gain on securities





13,817,863







-



Unrealized loss on convertible debt security





(407,992)







-



Unrealized loss on marketable securities





(1,387,590)







-



Unrealized gain on investment and equity securities





886,543







-



Realized gain on digital assets





502,657







-



Impairment loss on digital assets





(19,945)







-



Interest income





211,427







-



Interest expense





(653)







(7,189)



Dividend income





2,113







-



Gain on forgiveness of note payable





157,250







-



Income (loss) before income taxes



$

5,329,294





$

(4,059,199)



Income tax expense





(326,178)







-



Net income (loss) from continuing operations



$

5,003,116





$

(4,059,199)



Gain from operations of discontinued operations





-







16,428



Net income (loss)





5,003,116







(4,042,771)



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest





(243,898)







1,309



Net income (loss) attributable to LM Funding America Inc.



$

4,759,218





$

(4,041,462)





















Basic income (loss) per common share continuing operations



$

0.70





$

(2.50)



Basic earnings (loss) per common share discontinuing operations





-







0.01



Basic income (loss) per common share



$

0.70





$

(2.49)





















Diluted income (loss) per common share continuing operations



$

0.60





$

(2.50)



Diluted earnings (loss) per common share discontinuing operations





-







0.01



Diluted income (loss) per common share



$

0.60





$

(2.49)



Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

















Basic





6,828,704







1,622,911



Diluted





7,927,255







1,622,911



 

 

LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 

 

















December 31,





December 31,







2021





2020



Assets

















Cash



$

32,559,185





$

11,552,943



Finance receivables:

















Original product (Note 2)





13,993







116,017



Special product - New Neighbor Guaranty program, net of allowance for credit losses of (Note 3)





14,200







52,757



Short-term investments - convertible debt securities (Note 5)





539,351







-



Marketable securities (Note 5)





2,132,051







-



Short-term investments - note receivable (Note 5)





2,000,000







-



Prepaid expenses and other assets





1,251,852







399,124



Current assets





38,510,632







12,120,841





















Fixed assets, net





17,914







6,171



Real estate assets owned (Note 6)





80,057







18,767



Operating lease - right of use assets (Note 9)





59,969







160,667



Long-term investments - equity securities in affiliates (Note 5)





1,973,413







-



Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (Note 5)





4,676,130







-



Deposit on mining equipment (Note 7)





16,775,100







-



Other assets





10,726







10,984



Long-term assets





23,593,309







196,589





















Total assets



$

62,103,941





$

12,317,430





















Liabilities and stockholders' equity

















Note payable (Note 8)





114,688







96,257



Accounts payable and accrued expenses





463,646







237,033



Due to related party payable (Note 12)





121,220







158,399



Income tax payable (Note 10)





326,178







-



Current portion of lease liability (Note 9)





68,002







103,646



Current liabilities





1,093,734







595,335





















Notes payable - long-term (Note 8)





-







185,785



Lease liability - long-term (Note 9)





-







68,002



Long-term liabilities





-







253,787



Total liabilities





1,093,734







849,122





















Stockholders' equity (Note 11)

















Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively





-







-



Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 13,017,943 and 3,083,760 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.





13,018







3,083



Additional paid-in capital





74,525,106







29,996,258



Accumulated deficit





(13,777,006)







(18,536,224)



Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity





60,761,118







11,463,117



Non-controlling interest





249,089







5,191



Total stockholders' equity





61,010,207







11,468,308



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

62,103,941





$

12,317,430



 

 

LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 

 





Years ended December 31,







2021





2020



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net income (loss)





5,003,116







(4,042,771)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities

















Depreciation and amortization



$

1,383





$

11,143



Right to use asset expense





100,698







99,593



Stock compensation





219,667







125,450



Stock option expense





2,323,118







14,939



Stock compensation - employees





292,500









Accrued investment income





(74,520)









Recovery of reserve from related party receivable











(300,000)



Reserve for units











30,000



Debt forgiveness





(157,250)









Gain on deconsolidation of  affiliate





(43,623)









Impairment loss on digital assets





19,945









Unrealized loss on convertible debt security





407,992









Unrealized loss on marketable securities





1,387,590









Unrealized gain on investment and equity securities





(886,543)









Realized gain on securities





(13,817,863)









Realized gain on sale of digital assets





(502,657)









Proceeds from securities





30,400,433









Investment in convertible note receivable converted into marketable security





(16,582,571)









Investment in convertible note receivable





(5,000,000)









Convertible debt and interest converted into marketable securities





4,231,758









Investments in marketable security





(3,651,400)









Gain on sale of fixed assets











(16,428)



Change in operating assets and liabilities:

















Prepaid expenses and other assets





(845,853)







(61,303)



Advances (repayments) to related party





89,235







583,444



Accounts payable and accrued expenses





349,644







126,950



Lease liability payments





(103,646)







(94,235)



Deferred taxes and taxes payable





326,178









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





3,487,331







(3,523,218)



CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Net collections of finance receivables - original product





102,024







127,694



Net collections of finance receivables - special product





38,557







76,515



Cash paid to purchase fixed assets





(14,411)







(1,286)



Net cash payment for IIU disposal











(246,914)



Investment in note receivable





(2,000,000)









Investment in digital assets





(1,419,958)









Proceeds from sale of digital assets





1,902,670









Loan to purchase securities





1,784,250









Repayment of loan to purchase securities





(1,784,250)









Deposit for mining equipment





(16,775,100)









Investment in unconsolidated affiliate





(5,738,000)









Proceeds from investment in note receivable











1,500,000



(Payments)/proceeds for real estate assets owned





(60,006)







(5,423)



Net cash provided by (cash used) in investing activities





(23,964,224)







1,450,586



CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Proceeds from borrowings











185,785



Loan principal and insurance financing repayments





(220,363)







(165,798)



Exercise of warrants





10,247,124







3,081,730



Proceeds from stock subscription





31,456,374







9,447,535



Investment in subsidiary











6,500



Net cash provided by financing activities





41,483,135







12,555,752



NET INCREASE IN CASH





21,006,242







10,483,120



CASH - BEGINNING OF YEAR





11,552,943







1,069,823



CASH - END OF YEAR



$

32,559,185





$

11,552,943





















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION

















Cash paid for interest



$

1,892





$

7,189



SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Insurance financing





210,260







192,514



 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lm-funding-america-inc-reports-annual-2021-financial-results-301515346.html

SOURCE LM Funding America

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.