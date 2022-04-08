LMBPN International FZC

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN® International FZC announced the signing of leading Italian language titles this week during The London Book Fair. Judith Anderle, Chief Executive Officer, proudly disclosed the news after the company made its first major acquisition of titles.

"We are thrilled to have our first publishing announcement be such a momentous one in which we have signed an impressive roster of authors and titles which we will be re-launching under our brand," explained Judith. "It is one of the major milestones our company has achieved and many more are sure to come."

The leading authors signed are from Italy, Ireland, and the USA. LMBPN® International will publish these books initially in Italian while other languages are being assessed. The authors and titles are as follows:

Author

Country of Origin

Book Titles

Thom Brannan

USA

Tales of the Century –

Before The Dawn and Vampire Sky

Thom Brannan and

D.L. Snell



Pavlov's Dogs –

Pavlov's Dogs and The Omega Dog

Dog Years-

Moreau Labs, Pedigree and Return to Moreau Labs

Tim Curran

USA

Cannibal Corpse – Motorcycle Club, Long Black Coffin – Una Lunga Bara Nera, Nightcrawlers, Dead Sea, Skin Medicine, Sow, 1867 – Skull Eater Campaign, and The Olde Christmas Spirit

David Falchi

Italy

Marcello Kiesel-

Nero Eterno, Il Ritorno di Rebecca e altri racconti and Oltre il Nero dell'Anima

Shadow Gate Trilogy –

Eden, Purgatory and Inferno

Pietro Gandolfi

Italy

William Killed the Radio Star, Devil Inside, and Avventura Alla Stazione Di Servizio

Stephen Kozeniewski

USA

Skinwrapper and The Hematophages

Matt Hayward

Ireland

What Do Monsters Fear?

Diego Matteucci

Italy

Sono Solo Vittime

Silvia Benedetta Piccioli

Italy

HorrorCam

Kat Ross

USA

The Fourth Element-

The Midnight Sea, Blood of the Prophet, and Queen Chaos

The Fourth Talisman –

Nocturne, Solis, Monstrum, Nemesis

and Inferno

Mary SanGiovanni

USA

Hollower –

The Hollower, Found you and The Triumvirate

Thrall, Chaos, The Everywhere House, For Emmy, The Fading Place, and The Shapes of Night.

Wesley Southard

USA

One for the Road, Cruel Summer

Kristopher Triana

USA

Gone to See The River Man, and The Long Shadows of October

Carlo Vicenzi

Italy

Nyctophobia –

Mondo Senza Luce and Il Cuore della Notte

Claudio Vergnani

Italy

Lovecraft's Innsmouth – Cthulhu Apocalypse and A volte si muore

Mauro Saracino, the company's Italian Language Lead, added, "We are thrilled to report that these books will be re-launched under the LMBPN International brand to highlight the great work of these authors and make them available for a wider audience."

LMBPN International has more titles in the works to bring a range of impressive books to light and support the indie community. "We are also planning for new titles after the launch of these books. We have an audacious plan to execute but are ready for the challenge," concluded Mauro.

About LMBPN® International FZC

LMBPN® International FZC

Founded in 2021, LMBPN® International FZC is the sister company of LMBPN Publishing. The companies support authors and the indie community and publish stories readers enjoy. LMBPN International FZC is incorporated in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and is headquartered at Business Center, Sharjah, Publishing City Free Zone, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

For more information about the company, contact the Press Department at international@lmbpn.com

Media Contact:

J. Barillas

+1-626-827-4549

333747@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lmbpn-international-fzc-signs-italian-book-titles-from-15-leading-authors-301520658.html

SOURCE LMBPN International FZC

