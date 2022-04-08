SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN® International FZC announced the signing of leading Italian language titles this week during The London Book Fair. Judith Anderle, Chief Executive Officer, proudly disclosed the news after the company made its first major acquisition of titles.
"We are thrilled to have our first publishing announcement be such a momentous one in which we have signed an impressive roster of authors and titles which we will be re-launching under our brand," explained Judith. "It is one of the major milestones our company has achieved and many more are sure to come."
The leading authors signed are from Italy, Ireland, and the USA. LMBPN® International will publish these books initially in Italian while other languages are being assessed. The authors and titles are as follows:
Author
Country of Origin
Book Titles
Thom Brannan
USA
Tales of the Century –
Before The Dawn and Vampire Sky
Thom Brannan and
D.L. Snell
Pavlov's Dogs –
Pavlov's Dogs and The Omega Dog
Dog Years-
Moreau Labs, Pedigree and Return to Moreau Labs
Tim Curran
USA
Cannibal Corpse – Motorcycle Club, Long Black Coffin – Una Lunga Bara Nera, Nightcrawlers, Dead Sea, Skin Medicine, Sow, 1867 – Skull Eater Campaign, and The Olde Christmas Spirit
David Falchi
Italy
Marcello Kiesel-
Nero Eterno, Il Ritorno di Rebecca e altri racconti and Oltre il Nero dell'Anima
Shadow Gate Trilogy –
Eden, Purgatory and Inferno
Pietro Gandolfi
Italy
William Killed the Radio Star, Devil Inside, and Avventura Alla Stazione Di Servizio
Stephen Kozeniewski
USA
Skinwrapper and The Hematophages
Matt Hayward
Ireland
What Do Monsters Fear?
Diego Matteucci
Italy
Sono Solo Vittime
Silvia Benedetta Piccioli
Italy
HorrorCam
Kat Ross
USA
The Fourth Element-
The Midnight Sea, Blood of the Prophet, and Queen Chaos
The Fourth Talisman –
Nocturne, Solis, Monstrum, Nemesis
and Inferno
Mary SanGiovanni
USA
Hollower –
The Hollower, Found you and The Triumvirate
Thrall, Chaos, The Everywhere House, For Emmy, The Fading Place, and The Shapes of Night.
Wesley Southard
USA
One for the Road, Cruel Summer
Kristopher Triana
USA
Gone to See The River Man, and The Long Shadows of October
Carlo Vicenzi
Italy
Nyctophobia –
Mondo Senza Luce and Il Cuore della Notte
Claudio Vergnani
Italy
Lovecraft's Innsmouth – Cthulhu Apocalypse and A volte si muore
Mauro Saracino, the company's Italian Language Lead, added, "We are thrilled to report that these books will be re-launched under the LMBPN International brand to highlight the great work of these authors and make them available for a wider audience."
LMBPN International has more titles in the works to bring a range of impressive books to light and support the indie community. "We are also planning for new titles after the launch of these books. We have an audacious plan to execute but are ready for the challenge," concluded Mauro.
About LMBPN® International FZC
LMBPN® International FZC
Founded in 2021, LMBPN® International FZC is the sister company of LMBPN Publishing. The companies support authors and the indie community and publish stories readers enjoy. LMBPN International FZC is incorporated in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and is headquartered at Business Center, Sharjah, Publishing City Free Zone, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
For more information about the company, contact the Press Department at international@lmbpn.com
