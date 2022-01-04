SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locanabio, Inc., a genetic medicines company developing therapeutics for patients with severe neuromuscular, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases, today announced that Jim Burns, PhD, chief executive officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Dr. Burns will provide an overview of the company's proprietary RNA targeting CORRECTx™ platform and an update on recent program developments and company operations.
A live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at https://locanabio.com/news/#events. The webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.
About Locanabio, Inc.
Locanabio is a leader in developing a new class of genetic medicines that has the potential to significantly improve the lives of patients with devastating genetic diseases by correcting the message of disease-causing RNA. Our proprietary platform, CORRECTx™, uses gene therapy to deliver RNA-binding protein systems that can be engineered to selectively manipulate disease-causing RNA by multiple mechanisms. Our systems are designed to provide a durable therapy with a single administration without altering a cell's DNA. Locanabio's CORRECTx platform has applications across a range of tissues and diseases and we are currently advancing programs in neurodegenerative, neuromuscular and retinal diseases. For more information, visit www.locanabio.com.
