BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Secure check printing with logo, business information, payee, amount, banking and account numbers, and even signatures, on demand is now available from Loffler Companies, with TROY MICR printers.
Loffler Companies, one of the top Managed Print Services providers in the US, is excited to partner with TROY Group solutions to offer MICR check printing solutions. As the only manufacturer of the world's most fraud resistant MICR toner, TROY also enhances secure HP printers for use in secure check printing workflows.
"Loffler is proud to partner with TROY and their industry-leading, secure MICR printing solutions. In our partnership we can provide a world class customer experience," said John Turner, Vice President of Customer Success and Managed Print Services at Loffler. "Many industry suppliers provide only partial solutions for fighting fraud, addressing merely a small portion of threats. By offering TROY solutions, we enable customers to focus on security at the printer and at printed document levels."
As businesses shift processes in response to Covid, document fraud is rising at an alarming rate, especially with checks, which are a particularly valuable target. This partnership offers HP's award-winning security combined with optimized functionality from TROY.
Founded by Jim Loffler in 1986, Loffler Companies is nationally recognized as a leader in business technology and managed services. Loffler is among the top office solutions dealers in the US for service and support, with almost 500 employees working hard every day to exceed the expectations of their clients, partners and the community.
Loffler Companies provides the most comprehensive business technology solutions in the country, with experts who bring it all together to build secure, optimized IT environments. Loffler's offerings include IT managed and security services, business security systems, disaster recovery/business continuity, multifunctional copiers and printers, print management services, software and workflow technology consulting, professional IT services/consulting, unified communications, and on-site management of print and mail centers.
As one of the top-selling Canon and Konica Minolta dealers in the U.S., Loffler Companies also works with leading partners such as Nutanix, Arctic Wolf, Microsoft, Mitel and 8x8 as well as Xerox, HP, Lexmark and FP Mailing Solutions. These wide-ranging products and services exist for one purpose: to help organizations succeed. Loffler's specialized trainers, flexible billing and financing options at all price levels and award-winning service and support are all benefits clients appreciate. For more information about Loffler Companies, call 952-925-6800 or email information@loffler.com or visit us online at http://www.loffler.com.
