Top Retail Technology Strategists Appointed to Head the Company's New Digital, Merchandising, Data and Cloud Practices
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logic, the world's leading consultancy focused exclusively on the retail sector, today announced the launch of new practice areas designed to help leading retailers succeed in the post-pandemic market landscape.
Logic's addition of the new practices is a direct response to the unprecedented changes that have altered the retail industry in recent years. These practice areas also meet clients' demand for the company to complement its world-class delivery capabilities with top-notch strategic consulting in key areas of modern retail.
"We've made a major investment in growing our strategic consulting capability by creating new practices centered around retailers' most pressing needs, significantly expanding our executive consulting ranks, and growing our consulting team to nearly 1,000 strong," said Bill Szlaius, Chief Executive Officer of Logic.
The company's capabilities are now aligned across four integrated practices—Digital, Merchandising, Data and Cloud—bringing together under one roof the key disciplines retailers must master in order to earn the loyalty of today's consumer.
Xavier Mougeot Appointed Head of Logic's Digital Practice
Logic's Digital practice aims to help retailers provide a modern shopping experience that spans every customer touchpoint. To lead the practice, Logic has named Xavier Mougeot as its Global Managing Director. Mougeot brings more than 20 years of experience as a digital commerce entrepreneur and executive. He leverages the knowledge and expertise he gained in leading commerce and customer experience strategies for companies including Stanley Black & Decker, Mary Kay, AT&T and Sobeys to advise clients of all sizes, from high-growth scaleups to Fortune 500 companies.
Grant Wright to Lead Logic's Merchandising Practice
Logic's Merchandising practice focuses on helping retailers achieve excellence in supply chain, merchandising and planning—including assortment, price, promotion and space planning. Logic has appointed Grant Wright as Global Managing Director of this practice. Wright brings over 20 years of experience in retail technology leadership roles as a practitioner and consultant, including as a former merchandise planning executive at Harvey Nichols and Bloomingdale's and a solution architect at 7-Eleven.
Graeme McVie Named as Leader of Logic's Data Practice
Logic's Data practice helps fuel the intelligence-driven retail enterprise that wins with customers and outperforms the competition. Logic has named Graeme McVie as the Global Managing Director of this practice. McVie brings more than 25 years of experience in analytics and technology for retail and consumer packaged goods, including client-facing executive roles at APT, Symphony IRI and Precima, and as a management consultant with Bain & Co.
Tony Rost Appointed Leader of Logic's Cloud Practice
Logic's Cloud practice partners with retailers to dramatically reduce their infrastructure costs, accelerate their technical and business agility, maximize uptime SLAs and decrease their total cost of ownership. Logic has appointed Tony Rost as Global Managing Director of this practice. Rost brings over 20 years of experience as a leader in cloud and managed services, including as vCTO/vCIO of global enterprises such as Sony, Disney, Fox, Warner Brothers and Paramount.
New Consulting Practices Already Delivering Success
Over the past months, Logic's Digital, Merchandising, Data and Cloud practices have already successfully engaged with select clients to define aggressive business goals and design and execute on new strategies to achieve them.
"We're 100% aligned with our retail clients on helping them achieve their business outcomes," said Szlaius. "With the addition of our strategic capabilities, we're now able to develop powerful strategies and partner with clients all the way through execution—delivering on those outcomes in the real world."
All-New Corporate Website to Highlight Expanded Capabilities and Thought Leadership
To mark the announcement of Logic's new practices, the company has launched an all-new website detailing its expanded strategic capabilities, showcasing client stories, and featuring thought leadership content around topics that are top of mind for today's retail leaders.
"Over the past 25 years partnering with hundreds of leading retailers around the globe, we've amassed unique experiences, expertise and intellectual property. We're delighted to share our own insights as well as those of our clients and partners on Logic's new website," says Szlaius.
Logic's new website is live at http://www.logicinfo.com.
About Logic
Logic works with the world's leading retailers to help them move faster, innovate smarter and thrive in the face of retail disruption. Our expert retail business and technology consultants apply Logic's proven methodologies and unique technology assets to partner with retail executives—from strategy to execution—in delivering on initiatives that drive customer loyalty, boost revenues and margins and help outpace the competition. For more than 25 years, over 150 retailers such as 7-Eleven, Al Shaya, David Yurman, Express, Louis Vuitton, Makro, Oxxo, Ralph Lauren, Renner, Total Wine and more have counted on Logic to deliver on their most important business outcomes. To learn more, visit http://www.logicinfo.com.
Media Contact
