PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logically, a leading provider of Managed Services, has named Beverly Crisler as Vice President of Professional Services, charging her with leading the entire Professional Services department as the company continues to rapidly expand.
Ms. Crisler will be directly responsible for overseeing the billable revenue for the Professional Services department, working closely with the Sales and Managed Services teams to ensure that all project-based work escalated to the team is accomplished.
"Not only am I a ferocious advocate for employees, but I also bring that ferocity to our customer relations as well. I understand that our customers have choices and our job is to make sure that the decision to select us as their IT professionals is greatly rewarded," said Crisler.
Ms. Crisler has a seasoned career in IT leadership and was most recently the Strategic Director at Flexential. At Flexential, she collaborated heavily with sales, product, operations, and engineering teams in creating and delivering complex cloud, colocation, professional and managed solutions. She excelled at building strong relationships with customers, created a culture of delivery excellence, and worked with product to bring additional revenue streams to the organization.
"The addition of Beverly to lead our professional services team underscores our commitment to providing our customers with world-class service and support," says Liz Riley, Logically COO. "We are delighted to have Beverly's drive and intelligence support our customers' success and be the north star for our team."
About Logically
Logically is the leading Managed IT Service Provider (MSP) to small and midsize organizations. We take care of your Information Technology, so you can take care of business. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for hundreds of corporations, healthcare organizations, non-profits, and public sector agencies. We set the standard for responsiveness and operational excellence for organizations seeking to augment existing IT teams or outsource IT completely. Logically, powered by OpLogic™, our unique Intelligent MSP platform, cost-effectively amplifies our customers' competitiveness. We strategically implement and manage the right balance of mature and emerging information technologies that improve collaboration, security, cloud adoption, customer experiences, productivity, and business results.
Logically Contact:
Jennifer Vosburgh
Jennifer.vosburgh@logically.com
Media Contact
Jennifer Noto, Logically, +1 919-573-4051, jennifer.noto@logically.com
SOURCE Logically