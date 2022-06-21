With a focus on reinvention and growth, the company names new CMO and VP of sales, Americas
BOULDER, Colo., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LogRhythm, the company helping busy and lean security operations teams save the day, names Mitzi Hunter as chief marketing officer and Mike Dalgleish to vice president of sales, Americas.
"We are extremely excited to have Mitzi join the executive team and for Mike to lead our North America sales organization," said O'Malley. "LogRhythm is on a transformative journey focused on renewed commitments to our customers. As we continue to reinvent our organization, it is great to see the initiative new and veteran employees are taking to help us on this mission. Mitzi and Mike embody what it takes to provide the most reliable and innovative experience possible for our customers and I am eager to see the contribution they will make for LogRhythm."
As chief marketing officer, Hunter will define and implement the overall marketing strategy, aligning with the business objective of delivering revenue growth. She will lead and manage the team of global marketers in North America, EMEA and APAC.
Previously, Hunter served as CMO of Compuware, now BMC. There, she led a global team of marketing professionals to build an engaging brand and exceed sales goals. She successfully incorporated six acquisitions and helped lead one of the most notable organic revenue turnarounds in the software industry history.
"I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue building on the momentum LogRhythm has experienced this year," said Hunter. "Maintaining the success of our marketing organization is most important and I look forward to helping our team achieve new heights. The cybersecurity landscape continues to grow and through strong communication and delivering on promises to our customers, we want to ensure they trust that we are growing with it."
Expanding his role as VP of sales, Dalgleish will build and manage a high performing sales team in the Americas region while helping team members achieve successful results and deliver on commitments.
Most recently, Dalgleish served as LogRhythm's vice president, sales engineering & channels, where he led the Americas sales engineering and channel sales organizations in a three-year plan to optimize the roles, redefine the partner programs and ultimately align LogRhythm's channels to a more services-oriented engagement model to meet its customers where they were in their security journey.
"I am honored to lead LogRhythm's North America sales initiatives and continue positioning the company as a leading security solutions provider for our customers and partners," said Dalgleish. "My goal for the sales organization is to continuously improve in service to our customers and partners. We are a company on a quest to reinvent the future of the security market through innovative solutions that answer the "call of duty" in the digital age and I will be working dutifully to uphold our commitments and exceed expectations of customers and partners."
To learn more about LogRhythm, visit logrhythm.com.
About LogRhythm
LogRhythm helps busy and lean security operations teams save the day — day after day. There's a lot riding on the shoulders of security professionals — the reputation and success of their company, the safety of citizens and organizations across the globe, the security of critical resources — the weight of protecting the world.
LogRhythm helps lighten this load. The company is on the frontlines defending against many of the world's most significant cyberattacks and empowers security teams to navigate an ever-changing threat landscape with confidence. As allies in the fight, LogRhythm combines a comprehensive and flexible security operations platform, technology partnerships, and advisory services to help SOC teams close the gaps. Together, LogRhythm and our customers are ready to defend.
Learn more at logrhythm.com.
Media Contact
Allison Knight, LogRhythm/10Fold, 8065709819, aknight@10fold.com
SOURCE LogRhythm/10Fold