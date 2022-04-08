The Lombard family law practice is proud to announce the promotion of Jessica Wollwage-Rymut to Senior Associate.
LOMBARD, Ill., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A. Traub & Associates, a DuPage County legal practice, has an outstanding reputation for employing attorneys who drive results and exceed client expectations. The Lombard family law practice is proud to announce the promotion of Jessica Wollwage-Rymut to Senior Associate. Attorney Wollwage-Rymut has practiced as an Associate Attorney with the firm since 2014.
Admitted to practice Illinois law for over ten years, Jessica handles family law cases involving divorce, parenting time, estate planning, and guardianship. Throughout her career, Jessica has taken on complex cases and has navigated the system proficiently to reach desired outcomes. Jessica is well-deserving of the recognition and will continue to be an important leader of the DuPage County legal firm.
"In addition to her devotion to her client's needs, Jessica also prioritizes continuing education–she is always learning and keeping up with new laws, groundbreaking legal news, and ways to provide superior service to her clients. This is a much-deserved promotion. Jessica is an integral part of the A. Traub & Associates team," said Principal Owner, Angel Traub.
Jessica continues to demonstrate her dedication to the legal profession inside and outside the courtroom. In 2020 and 2021, Jessica was named Super Lawyer Rising Star. Jessica was also awarded the 2021 DuPage Legal Aid Foundation Pro Bono Volunteer Award. She holds professional memberships with the Illinois State Bar Association, DuPage County Bar Association, and the Northwest Suburban Bar Association. Jessica is a director with DuPage Bar Foundation and was previously a member of the DuPage County Bar Association Public Interest and Education Commission.
About A. Traub & Associates
With offices in Lombard and Arlington Heights, A. Traub & Associates is conveniently located to assist clients in the areas of family law, mediation, and estate planning. A. Traub & Associates has a unique style that plays to the advantage of their clients. They are experienced legal advocates who manage tough cases with a clear path to resolution.
A. Traub & Associates proudly serves clients in DuPage County, Cook County, Kane County, and Will County, Illinois.
To learn more about A. Traub & Associates and the services they offer, call 630-426-0196 or visit https://www.atclaw.com/.
Media Contact
Kerry Kelly, OVC, INC., 6306358000, kkelly@ovclawyermarketing.com
SOURCE A. Traub & Associates