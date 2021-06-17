ATLANTA, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longbow Advantage, the global leader in warehouse visibility, announced today that registration is open for their first-ever Rebus user conference, NOW 2021. The goal of the conference is to bring Rebus customers together to connect live, celebrate, and inspire innovation. The Rebus Platform is the only supply chain visibility solution purpose-built for warehouse networks.
"Over the last 16 months, people outside of supply chain have begun to realize just how important and heroic supply chain teams are. They work hard every day, without fail, to ensure consumers and businesses have everything they need to keep the world moving. But at Longbow, this is something we've known and celebrated for years," says Alex Wakefield, CEO of Longbow Advantage. "Our commitment to customers is engrained in our DNA just like it is in our own customers' supply chains, and we're excited to finally get to bring everyone together to celebrate their businesses. The fact that we can do it in person makes it that much sweeter."
The conference will take place October 18-20, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. Attendees can look forward to 2 days of customer case studies, industry thought leadership, and a look into the future roadmap of The Rebus Platform, which includes Warehouse Visibility, Intelligent Labor, and Inventory Operations.
"We are thrilled to be able to bring our customers together in person this year," added Leigh Chesley, VP of Marketing. "The conference is hyper-focused on celebrating customer wins and providing an amazing experience for everyone who attends. We are so grateful for each one of our customers and can't wait to use this as an opportunity to thank them for being part of the Rebus family."
Learn more or register for the conference on the NOW 2021 website: https://www.longbowadvantage.com/en-us/1st-annual-rebus-user-conference-2021
About Longbow Advantage
Longbow Advantage provides high-quality supply chain software implementations and develops the only data services platform designed and developed by IT and supply chain experts, Rebus®. With Rebus® as a robust supply chain visibility platform, Longbow can provide their customers with an unforgettable experience that changes the landscape of how they run their supply chain operations. Longbow provides customers with a deep layer of insight into the most complex distribution network's real-time workings and consolidates legacy processes with Rebus®.
