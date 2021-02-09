ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Look Listen, a full-service digital marketing agency with offices in Atlanta and Denver, today announced the promotion of Brian Collins to Vice President, Technology. Collins has been with the agency for nine years, and most recently served as Director of Development, leading teams across the company's Atlanta and Denver offices.
Collins is an experienced web developer and solutions architect, with more than 10 years of experience. In his new role, Collins will lead his team to deliver technology-focused projects for Look Listen clients, focusing on the technical, functional, and business requirements to inform digital strategy and translate technical concepts in clear and meaningful ways. He works closely with the agency's creative team to push the work and fully leverage the capabilities of modern browsers.
"Brian was one of Look Listen's first employees and has played a significant role in the creation, development and execution of many of our major technical deliveries for clients," said Look Listen CEO Kit Hughes. "It is that experience and knowledge that will help push our work even further. I look forward to seeing how his leadership over our Technology team continues to help us innovate and grow."
About Look Listen
Look Listen builds campaigns, websites, communications, and digital solutions for companies, while seeking to improve the human experience. Leveraging our long history of applying human-centered design to marketing, we help our clients achieve peak performance by using behavioral analysis across sales, marketing, and communications. With offices in Atlanta and Denver, you can connect with us online at LookListen.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
