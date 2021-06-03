Loomis appoints Stellan Abrahamsson as Chief Risk Officer

SOLNA, Sweden, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellan Abrahamsson has been appointed Chief Risk Officer (`CRO") of the Loomis Group and will assume the position as of March 1, 2022. Starting from October 1 this year, Stellan will work in parallel with the current CRO to ensure a smooth handover of tasks. Stellan has extensive knowledge of risk management and is currently working as an independent risk management advisor to Nordic and international companies. In addition to comprehensive experience of risk management from various positions in the banking and insurance industry, Stellan has also had the role as Senior Group Supervisor at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen).

Stellan Abrahamsson will be part of the Group Management team and report to the President and CEO of Loomis Group, Patrik Andersson.

Loomis' current CRO, Martti Ojanen, will assume a new position as Head of Group Insurance, as of March 1, 2022, within the group risk organization and report to the new CRO. 

June 3, 2021                                          

CONTACT:

Patrik Andersson

President and CEO

Cell: +46 76 111 34 00   

E-mail: patrik.andersson@loomis.com

