Nate Llorando, Looptify's CEO, was recently accepted into Forbes Business Council
LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nate Llorando, CEO at Looptify, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. Looptify is a monetization engine that provides a platform to High-Profiles and vendors, providing a support team and strategic marketing plan to help launch their brands.
Llorando was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance includes a strong track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. His most recent success, Looptify, is a monetization engine that provides a platform to High-Profiles and their vendors by providing them with a support team and strategic marketing plan to launch their brands.
"We are honored to welcome Nate into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Llorando has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Nate will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Llorando will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I'm more than excited to be a part of such a select group. I look forward to bringing more value in this sector and hopefully I can be of some guidance for everyone who wants to start their own brand." – Nate Llorando
