COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On January 11, Terre Haute coffee lovers packed Loose Goose Coffee Company to celebrate the grand opening of the independent coffee shop at 3020 S. 7th Street.
"I want to give a huge shout out to Terre Haute and surrounding communities for showing up big for our Grand Opening!" said Owner Rachel Targett. "We hope everyone enjoyed the $1 drinks and their prizes."
The day included $1 drink specials for medium-sized coffee drinks, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and giveaways.
Rachel, husband Richard Targett and their team learned how to open a coffee shop with the help of Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, an award-winning coffee roaster based in Columbus, Ohio.
Crimson Cup 7 Steps Customer Growth Rep Heather Ciranna attended the grand opening to help ensure a successful event.
"The charming Loose Goose Coffee Company was certainly buzzing with energy all day!" she said. "Congratulations to Rachel and her team for a terrific Grand Opening celebration and cheers to all the fun ahead!"
Rachel and Richard opened Loose Goose to build a business around community, coffee and their love of dogs.
Having worked as a barista and retail manager, Rachel wanted to open her own shop to gain control over quality and customer service.
"I wanted barista to be my forever job," she said. "I enjoy quick interactions with people all day long."
"I came across Crimson Cup when I was researching the products and support I needed to open my own shop," Rachel recalled. "The products are awesome.
"I needed coffee experts to lead me through the process, and I was impressed that Crimson Cup bases its success on my success."
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the Columbus roaster helps entrepreneurs open and run thriving coffee businesses. The company has helped over 300 entrepreneurs in 30 states start unique coffee shops in their local communities.
Based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, the program covers everything entrepreneurs need to run profitable coffee shops.
From choosing the right location and writing a sound business plan to training baristas and marketing to customers, 7 Steps coffee shop startup consultants guide new owners from initial concept through opening day and beyond.
7 Steps Trainer and Project Manager Steve Bayless visited the shop the week before the soft opening to train Rachel and her baristas in drink preparation and all aspects of coffee shop management.
After working with Steve and Heather, Rachel said she found Step 5, Focus on Training, most valuable.
"I don't know where I would be without that happening," she said. "It was absolutely the best part of the experience."
Asked to offer guidance to others who are thinking about opening a coffee shop, Rachel said, "Plan on lots of delays. Expect things to not come easily."
Open at 3020 S. 7th Street on the South Side of Terre Haute, Loose Goose Coffee Company offers a warm, friendly place to connect over terrific hot, iced or blended coffee drinks and local baked goods. A drive-thru window caters to coffee lovers on the go.
The coffee, roasted by Crimson Cup, has won a warm welcome from local coffee lovers. The roaster's exceptional craft and specialty have earned top honors at the Good Food Awards, Golden Bean North America, Roast magazine's Roaster of the Year and other competitions.
One Facebook reviewer said, "I was in the coffee business for a decade and I am pretty picky about my coffee. I had an americano today that was extremely smooth and probably the best I have had in Terre Haute in a very long time. They are buying coffee from a great roaster that provides their customers with excellent support. If you are a coffee lover this is a must go to."
The Targetts invite everyone in Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley to visit Loose Goose Coffee Company, which they named for their beloved black Labrador Retriever, Goose.
"Nothing is better than coffee with your best friend," Rachel said. "Don't forget to bring your pups through the drive-thru!"
"Changing the course of someone's day is our focus," she added. "We want people to feel good from the time they leave our shop on to the rest of their day."
To keep up with events and announcements, including new menu items, follow the store's Facebook Page.
