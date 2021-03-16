SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Low Power EV Charging, Inc. (LPEVC), a Marin County, California-based provider of turnkey electric vehicle charging solutions for multi-family properties and other commercial properties has finalized an agreement with Richmond, Canada-based, Parkizio, Inc. to become the exclusive California distributor of the Plugzio Smart 120V outlet.
Since 2010 LPEVC has installed more than 1,000 Level 2 and DC fast chargers in commercial and institutional properties in Northern California. However, according to Stephen Atwater, President of LPEVC, existing EV charging products have failed to help multifamily property owners and managers due to prohibitive costs and high energy requirements.
"LPEVC has been looking for a product to address the unique energy and economic profiles of multifamily properties for more than 10 years. The Plugzio Smart outlet is the ideal solution with its broad feature set, combined with a highly competitive price," said Atwater. Key features for multi-family properties include:
- Reduction in capital costs by more than 60% compared to typical Level 2 networked charging station installations.
- Utilization of the available electrical capacity, avoiding costly utility upgrades.
- Networked 120V Smart Outlet that can be used for Level 1 EV Charging.
- Consumption monitoring (Voltage, Current and kWh) in real-time.
- Access to historical usage reports.
- Payment processing for recouping energy costs from users.
- Facilitated permitting as a standard 120V outlet, simplifying installation process.
Plugzio products have been installed and used by electric vehicle drivers in more than 20 cities around the world since 2016. Plugzio pioneered the use of 120V outlets (Level 1) as the most cost-effective approach to adding EV charging to parking garages, apartments, and condominium properties.
"LPEVC's unmatched expertise and years of experience were key to the formation of our partnership with them. Even more compelling is LPEVC's foresight and ability to anticipate the future of electric vehicle charging and not follow the status quo," said Mohammad Akhlaghi, Co-Founder and CEO Parkizio Technologies, parent of Plugzio, Inc. "The collaboration between Plugzio and LPEVC provides a uniquely scalable and affordable charging solution that meets the needs of California multifamily property owners and their EV-driving tenants," added Akhlaghi.
About Plugzio
Plugzio has installations in more than 20 cities around the world. Plugzio is a micro-utility platform that allows individuals or properties to monitor, manage, and monetize power at a micro-level. Plugzio platform is often used to recoup the electricity cost consumed by electric vehicles (EVs) in shared spaces. High-level benefits of low-power EV charging solutions are scalability due to small electrical footprint, extremely low upfront and operational costs, and flexibility of the installations and use-cases.
The Plugzio platform is owned by Richmond, British Columbia, Canada-based Parkizio Technologies Ltd., one of the fastest growing clean-tech startups in North America. Parkizio has been in operation since 2016 and was founded by two award-winning entrepreneurs, Mohammad Akhlaghi and Ali Mohazab.
About Low Power EV Charging, Inc.
Low Power EV Charging is a leading full-service electric vehicle charging consulting and electrical services firm in Northern California. LPEVC provides true end-to-end EV solutions for multifamily property owners and managers, including consulting, site assessments, load studies, charging outlet installation, management of user fees and owner reimbursements, design, installation, training, and support.
