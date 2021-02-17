MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) fourth quarter 2020 earnings press release, you are invited to listen to its conference call via live webcast on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Supplemental materials will be available fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.
What:
Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast
When:
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Where:
Visit Lowe's Investor Relations website at http://ir.lowes.com
Click on Quarterly Earnings and then select Fourth Quarter Earnings Call Webcast
How:
Listen live online and view the supplemental materials by following the directions above
A webcast replay of the call can be accessed from 12:00 p.m. ET on February 24, 2021 through May 18, 2021 by visiting corporate.lowes.com/investors/news-events/events-presentations and clicking on Lowe's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.
LOW-IR
Contacts:
Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries:
Media Inquiries:
Kate Pearlman
Jackie Pardini Hartzell
704-775-3856
704-758-4317
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-companies-inc-invites-you-to-join-its-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-webcast-301229314.html
SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.