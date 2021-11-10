Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)

 By Lowe's Companies, Inc.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today that it will hold its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast will be available by visiting the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com. Supplemental materials will be available fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

What:

 

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When:

 

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Where:

 

Visit the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com.

How:

Listen live online and view the supplemental materials by following the directions above

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed from 12:00 p.m. ET on November 17, 2021 through November 16, 2022 by visiting Events & Presentations on our Investor Relations website and clicking on Q3 2021 Lowe's Companies, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.   

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts:

Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:



Kate Pearlman

Jackie Pardini Hartzell



704-775-3856

704-758-4317



kate.pearlman@lowes.com 

jaclyn.pardini@lowes.com  

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-companies-inc-to-host-third-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-on-november-17th-301420873.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.