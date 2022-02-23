Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)

 By Lowe's Companies, Inc.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today reported net earnings of $1.2 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the quarter ended January 28, 2022 compared to net earnings of $978 million and diluted EPS of $1.32 in the fourth quarter of 2020.  Excluding charges in the prior-year period related to the strategic review of certain operations, fourth quarter diluted EPS of $1.78 increased 34% from adjusted diluted EPS of $1.33 in the fourth quarter of 20201.

Total sales for the fourth quarter were $21.3 billion compared to $20.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, and comparable sales increased 5.0%.  Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 5.1% for the fourth quarter.  Pro customer sales increased 23%.

In the fourth quarter, the company awarded a discretionary year-end bonus of $265 million to front-line associates in recognition of their hard work during the pandemic in 2021.  Also, for the eighth consecutive quarter, 100% of Lowe's stores earned a Winning Together quarterly profit-sharing bonus, resulting in an expected total payout of $94 million to front-line hourly associates. This payment is $24 million above the target level.

"We delivered another year of outstanding performance in 2021, as we gained market share across DIY and Pro through our Total Home strategy.  I would like to thank our front-line associates for their tremendous efforts this year," commented Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO.  "In 2021, we increased comparable sales by 6.9% while generating over 170 basis points of operating margin improvement, with our relentless focus on productivity and enhanced pricing strategies.  We remain confident in the long-term strength of the home improvement market, and our ability to expand operating margin."

Capital Allocation

The company remains committed to a best-in-class capital allocation strategy focused on driving long-term, sustainable shareholder value. The company repurchased approximately 16 million shares for $4.0 billion in the fourth quarter, and it repurchased 63 million shares for $13.1 billion for the year.  Total share repurchases in 2021 were $1.1 billion higher than anticipated, reflecting better-than-expected financial performance and the company's commitment to return excess capital to shareholders.

The company also paid $551 million in dividends in the fourth quarter and $2.0 billion in dividends for the year.  In total, the company returned $15.1 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2021.

Lowe's Business Outlook

The company delivered very strong financial results in 2021, with sales momentum continuing in February.  While the business environment remains somewhat uncertain, the company is raising its outlook for the operating results of Full Year 2022.

Full Year 2022 Outlook -- a 53-week Year (comparisons to full year 2021 -- a 52-week year)

  • Total sales of $97 billion to $99 billion, including the 53rd week
  • 53rd week expected to increase total sales by approximately $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion
  • Comparable sales expected to range from a decline of 1% to an increase of 1%
  • Gross margin rate up slightly compared to prior year
  • Depreciation and amortization of approximately $1.75 billion
  • Operating income as a percentage of sales (operating margin) of 12.8% to 13.0%
  • Interest expense of $1.0 to $1.1 billion
  • Effective income tax rate of approximately 25%
  • Diluted earnings per share of $13.10 to $13.60
  • Total share repurchases of approximately $12 billion
  • ROIC2 of over 36%
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $2 billion

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2021 operating results is scheduled for today, Wednesday, February 23, at 9:00 am ET.  The conference call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Lowe's website at ir.lowes.com and clicking on Lowe's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Webcast.  Supplemental slides will be available approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.  A replay of the call will be archived at ir.lowes.com.

As of January 28, 2022, Lowe's operated 1,971 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States and Canada representing 208 million square feet of retail selling space, and it serviced approximately 230 dealer-owned stores.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Statements including words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "desire", "project", "estimate", "intend", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "strategy", "potential", "opportunity", "outlook", "scenario", "guidance", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives, business outlook, priorities, sales growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for products and services, share repurchases, Lowe's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results.  Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.  Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, such as the rate of unemployment, interest rate and currency fluctuations, fuel and other energy costs, slower growth in personal income, changes in consumer spending, changes in the rate of housing turnover, the availability of consumer credit and of mortgage financing, changes in commodity prices, trade policy changes or additional tariffs, outbreaks of public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, and other factors that can negatively affect our customers. 

Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law. 

LOW-IR  

Contacts:

Shareholder/Analyst Inquiries:



Media Inquiries:



Kate Pearlman



Steve Salazar



704-775-3856



704-758-4345



kate.pearlman@lowes.com



steve.j.salazar@lowes.com

 

1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" section of this release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.

2 Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is calculated using a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort.

 

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Current and Retained Earnings/(Accumulated Deficit) (Unaudited)

In Millions, Except Per Share and Percentage Data





Three Months Ended



Fiscal Year Ended



January 28, 2022



January 29, 2021



January 28, 2022



January 29, 2021

Current Earnings

Amount



% Sales



Amount



% Sales



Amount



% Sales



Amount



% Sales

Net sales

$  21,339



100.00



$  20,311



100.00



$  96,250



100.00



$  89,597



100.00

Cost of sales

14,312



67.07



13,855



68.22



64,194



66.70



60,025



66.99

Gross margin

7,027



32.93



6,456



31.78



32,056



33.30



29,572



33.01

Expenses:































Selling, general and administrative

4,741



22.21



4,541



22.36



18,301



19.01



18,526



20.68

Depreciation and amortization

437



2.05



391



1.92



1,662



1.73



1,399



1.56

Operating income

1,849



8.67



1,524



7.50



12,093



12.56



9,647



10.77

Interest – net

235



1.11



204



1.00



885



0.92



848



0.95

Loss on extinguishment of debt













1,060



1.18

Pre-tax earnings

1,614



7.56



1,320



6.50



11,208



11.64



7,739



8.64

Income tax provision

408



1.91



342



1.69



2,766



2.87



1,904



2.13

Net earnings

$    1,206



5.65



$       978



4.81



$    8,442



8.77



$    5,835



6.51

































































Weighted average common shares outstanding –

  basic

673







734







696







748





Basic earnings per common share (1)

$      1.79







$      1.33







$    12.07







$      7.77





Weighted average common shares outstanding –

  diluted

676







735







699







750





Diluted earnings per common share (1)

$      1.78







$      1.32







$    12.04







$      7.75





Cash dividends per share

$      0.80







$      0.60







$      3.00







$      2.30





































Retained Earnings/(Accumulated Deficit)































Balance at beginning of period

$   (1,913)







$    3,942







$    1,117







$    1,727





Net earnings

1,206







978







8,442







5,835





Cash dividends declared

(537)







(440)







(2,081)







(1,724)





Share repurchases

(3,871)







(3,363)







(12,593)







(4,721)





Balance at end of period

$   (5,115)







$    1,117







$   (5,115)







$    1,117









































(1) 

Under the two-class method, earnings per share is calculated using net earnings allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net earnings by the earnings allocable to participating securities.  Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $1,202 million for the three months ended January 28, 2022, and $973 million for the three months ended January 29, 2021.  Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $8,409 million for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2022, and $5,811 million for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2021.

 

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

In Millions, Except Percentage Data





Three Months Ended



Fiscal Year Ended



January 28, 2022



January 29, 2021



January 28, 2022



January 29, 2021



Amount



% Sales



Amount



% Sales



Amount



% Sales



Amount



% Sales

Net earnings

$    1,206



5.65



$       978



4.81



$    8,442



8.77



$    5,835



6.51

Foreign currency translation adjustments – net

of tax

(82)



(0.38)



105



0.52



(4)





78



0.09

Cash flow hedges – net of tax

53



0.25



5



0.02



109



0.11



(79)



(0.09)

Other

(1)



(0.01)



(1)





(5)



(0.01)



1



Other comprehensive (loss)/income

(30)



(0.14)



109



0.54



100



0.10





Comprehensive income

$    1,176



5.51



$    1,087



5.35



$    8,542



8.87



$    5,835



6.51

































 

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

In Millions, Except Par Value Data

















January 28, 2022



January 29, 2021

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$                    1,133



$                    4,690

Short-term investments



271



506

Merchandise inventory – net



17,605



16,193

Other current assets



1,051



937

Total current assets



20,060



22,326

Property, less accumulated depreciation



19,071



19,155

Operating lease right-of-use assets



4,108



3,832

Long-term investments



199



200

Deferred income taxes – net



164



340

Other assets



1,038



882

Total assets



$                  44,640



$                  46,735











Liabilities and shareholders' (deficit)/equity









Current liabilities:









Current maturities of long-term debt



$                       868



$                    1,112

Current operating lease liabilities



636



541

Accounts payable



11,354



10,884

Accrued compensation and employee benefits



1,561



1,350

Deferred revenue



1,914



1,608

Other current liabilities



3,335



3,235

Total current liabilities



19,668



18,730

Long-term debt, excluding current maturities



23,859



20,668

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



4,021



3,890

Deferred revenue – Lowe's protection plans



1,127



1,019

Other liabilities



781



991

Total liabilities



49,456



45,298











Shareholders' (deficit)/equity:









Preferred stock, $5 par value: Authorized – 5.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding – none





Common stock, $0.50 par value: Authorized – 5.6 billion shares; Issued and outstanding – 670

million and 731 million shares, respectively



335



366

Capital in excess of par value





90

(Accumulated deficit)/retained earnings



(5,115)



1,117

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(36)



(136)

Total shareholders' (deficit)/equity



(4,816)



1,437

Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit)/equity



$                  44,640



$                  46,735











 

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

In Millions





Fiscal Year Ended



January 28, 2022



January 29, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net earnings

$                        8,442



$                        5,835

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,882



1,594

Noncash lease expense

517



479

Deferred income taxes

135



(108)

Loss on property and other assets – net

34



139

Loss on extinguishment of debt



1,060

Share-based payment expense

230



155

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Merchandise inventory – net

(1,413)



(2,967)

Other operating assets

(23)



326

Accounts payable

466



3,211

Deferred revenue

413



512

Other operating liabilities

(570)



813

Net cash provided by operating activities

10,113



11,049









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of investments

(3,065)



(3,094)

Proceeds from sale/maturity of investments

3,293



2,926

Capital expenditures

(1,853)



(1,791)

Proceeds from sale of property and other long-term assets

113



90

Other – net

(134)



(25)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,646)



(1,894)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Net change in commercial paper



(941)

Net proceeds from issuance of debt

4,972



7,929

Repayment of debt

(2,118)



(5,618)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based payment plans

132



152

Cash dividend payments

(1,984)



(1,704)

Repurchases of common stock

(13,012)



(4,971)

Other – net

(6)



(38)

Net cash used in financing activities

(12,016)



(5,191)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(8)



10









Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(3,557)



3,974

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

4,690



716

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                        1,133



$                        4,690









Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation (Unaudited)

To provide additional transparency, the Company has presented a comparison to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months ended January 29, 2021.  This measure excludes the impact of a discrete item, further described below, not contemplated in Lowe's Business Outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 to assist analysts and investors in understanding operational performance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Fiscal 2020 Impacts

During fiscal 2020, the Company recognized financial impacts from the following discrete item, not contemplated in the Company's Business Outlook for the fourth quarter:

  • Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company began a strategic review of its Canadian operations, and in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company announced additional actions to improve future performance and profitability of its Canadian operations. As a result of this review and related actions, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company recognized $12 million of pre-tax operating costs related to inventory write-downs and other closing costs (Canada restructuring).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful indicator of, the Company's diluted earnings per share as prepared in accordance with GAAP.  The Company's methods of determining non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the method used by other companies and may not be comparable.

A detailed reconciliation between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is shown below and available on the Company's website at ir.lowes.com.



Three Months Ended



January 29, 2021



Pre-Tax

Earnings



Tax



Net

Earnings

Diluted earnings per share, as reported









$         1.32

Non-GAAP adjustmentsper share impacts











Canada restructuring

0.01





0.01

Adjusted diluted earnings per share









$         1.33

 

 

