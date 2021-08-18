Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)

 By Lowe's Companies, Inc.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today reported net earnings of $3.0 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.25 for the quarter ended July 30, 2021 compared to net earnings of $2.8 billion and diluted EPS of $3.74 in the second quarter of 2020.  Excluding charges in the prior-year period related to the strategic review of certain operations, second quarter diluted EPS of $4.25 increased 13% from adjusted diluted EPS of $3.75 in the second quarter of 20201.

Total sales for the second quarter were $27.6 billion compared to $27.3 billion in the second quarter of 2020, and comparable sales decreased 1.6%.  Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business decreased 2.2% for the second quarter.

For the sixth consecutive quarter, 100% of Lowe's stores earned a Winning Together profit-sharing bonus, resulting in an expected total payout of $91 million to front-line hourly associates. This payment is $20 million above the target level.

"Our strong results this quarter demonstrate that our Total Home strategy is working, with U.S. sales comps up 32% on a two-year basis.  In the quarter, we drove 21% growth in Pro, 10% growth in Installation Services and strong comps across Décor product categories.  On Lowes.com, sales grew 7% on top of 135% growth last year.  We also delivered significant operating margin expansion through our disciplined focus on driving productivity across the company," commented Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO.  "I would like to thank our front-line associates for their continued dedication to serving our customers and supporting safety in our stores.  Looking forward, I am confident in the positive outlook for our industry, and our ability to drive operating margin expansion and market share gains." 

Capital Allocation

The Company continues to leverage its disciplined capital allocation program to deliver long-term, sustainable shareholder value.  During the quarter, the Company repurchased 16.4 million shares for $3.1 billion and paid $430 million in dividends.  

As of July 30, 2021, Lowe's operated 1,973 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States and Canada representing 208 million square feet of retail selling space, and it serviced approximately 230 dealer-owned stores.

Lowe's Business Outlook

The Company delivered very strong financial results in the first half of 2021, with strong sales trends continuing into August.  While the business environment remains uncertain, the Company is raising its outlook for the operating results of Full Year Fiscal 2021.

Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook (comparisons to full year 2020)

  • Revenue of approximately $92 billion, representing approximately 30% comparable sales growth on a two-year basis.
  • Gross margin rate up slightly, compared to prior year.
  • Operating income as a percentage of sales (operating margin) of 12.2%.
  • Share repurchase of a minimum of $9 billion.

For Fiscal 2021, the Company expects capital expenditures of approximately $2 billion.

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 operating results is scheduled for today, Wednesday, August 18, at 9:00 am ET.  The conference call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Lowe's website at ir.lowes.com and clicking on Lowe's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Webcast.  Supplemental slides will be available approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.  A replay of the call will be archived at ir.lowes.com.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Statements including words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "desire", "project", "estimate", "intend", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "strategy", "potential", "opportunity", "outlook", "scenario", "guidance", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives, business outlook, priorities, sales growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for products and services, share repurchases, Lowe's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results.  Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.  Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, such as the rate of unemployment, interest rate and currency fluctuations, fuel and other energy costs, slower growth in personal income, changes in consumer spending, changes in the rate of housing turnover, the availability of consumer credit and of mortgage financing, changes in commodity prices, trade policy changes or additional tariffs, outbreaks of public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, and other factors that can negatively affect our customers. 

Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law. 

1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" section of this release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Current and Retained Earnings/Accumulated Deficit (Unaudited)

In Millions, Except Per Share and Percentage Data





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020

Current Earnings

Amount



% Sales



Amount



% Sales



Amount



% Sales



Amount



% Sales

Net sales

$

27,570





100.00





$

27,302





100.00





$

51,993





100.00





$

46,977





100.00



Cost of sales

18,258





66.22





17,998





65.92





34,551





66.45





31,161





66.33



Gross margin

9,312





33.78





9,304





34.08





17,442





33.55





15,816





33.67



Expenses:































Selling, general and administrative

4,693





17.02





5,020





18.39





9,187





17.67





9,215





19.62



Depreciation and amortization

409





1.49





327





1.20





800





1.54





653





1.39



Operating income

4,210





15.27





3,957





14.49





7,455





14.34





5,948





12.66



Interest – net

216





0.78





219





0.80





427





0.82





423





0.90



Pre-tax earnings

3,994





14.49





3,738





13.69





7,028





13.52





5,525





11.76



Income tax provision

976





3.54





910





3.33





1,688





3.25





1,360





2.89



Net earnings

$

3,018





10.95





$

2,828





10.36





$

5,340





10.27





$

4,165





8.87



































































Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

705









752









711









754







Basic earnings per common share (1)

$

4.27









$

3.74









$

7.48









$

5.50







Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

707









753









713









755







Diluted earnings per common share (1)

$

4.25









$

3.74









$

7.46









$

5.50







Cash dividends per share

$

0.80









$

0.55









$

1.40









$

1.10







































Retained Earnings/(Accumulated Deficit)

















Balance at beginning of period

$

98









$

1,722









$

1,117









$

1,727







Net earnings

3,018









2,828









5,340









4,165







Cash dividends declared

(563)









(416)









(993)









(831)







Share repurchases

(3,013)

















(5,924)









(927)







Balance at end of period

$

(460)









$

4,134









$

(460)









$

4,134







































(1)

Under the two-class method, earnings per share is calculated using net earnings allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net earnings by the earnings allocable to participating securities.  Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $3,007 million for the three months ended July 30, 2021, and $2,816 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020.  Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $5,318 million for the six months ended July 30, 2021, and $4,149 million for the six months ended July 31, 2020.

 

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

In Millions, Except Percentage Data





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



Amount



% Sales



Amount



% Sales



Amount



% Sales



Amount



% Sales

Net earnings

$

3,018





10.95





$

2,828





10.36





$

5,340





10.27





$

4,165





8.87



Foreign currency translation adjustments – net of tax

(44)





(0.17)





114





0.41





58





0.11





(45)





(0.10)



Cash flow hedges – net of tax

(9)





(0.03)





(5)





(0.02)





15





0.03





(108)





(0.23)



Other

(1)









(1)









(2)









4





0.01



Other comprehensive (loss)/income

(54)





(0.20)





108





0.39





71





0.14





(149)





(0.32)



Comprehensive income

$

2,964





10.75





$

2,936





10.75





$

5,411





10.41





$

4,016





8.55



































 

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

In Millions, Except Par Value Data





















July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



January 29, 2021

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$

4,835





$

11,641





$

4,690



Short-term investments



1,420





1,085





506



Merchandise inventory – net



17,322





13,831





16,193



Other current assets



1,506





1,160





937



Total current assets



25,083





27,717





22,326



Property, less accumulated depreciation (1)



19,031





18,734





19,155



Operating lease right-of-use assets



3,820





3,798





3,832



Long-term investments



225





326





200



Deferred income taxes – net



221





267





340



Other assets (1)



1,024





921





882



Total assets



$

49,404





$

51,763





$

46,735

















Liabilities and shareholders' (deficit)/equity













Current liabilities:













Short-term borrowings



$

1,000





$

1,000





$



Current maturities of long-term debt



1,344





609





1,112



Current operating lease liabilities



557





520





541



Accounts payable



12,011





12,916





10,884



Accrued compensation and employee benefits



1,331





1,139





1,350



Deferred revenue



2,041





1,715





1,608



Other current liabilities



3,380





3,471





3,235



Total current liabilities



21,664





21,370





18,730



Long-term debt, excluding current maturities



21,967





20,197





20,668



Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



3,841





3,859





3,890



Deferred revenue – extended protection plans



1,097





981





1,019



Other liabilities



1,010





1,000





991



Total liabilities



49,579





47,407





45,298

















Shareholders' (deficit)/equity:













Preferred stock, $5 par value: Authorized – 5.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding – none













Common stock, $0.50 par value: Authorized – 5.6 billion shares; Issued and outstanding – 699 million, 756 million,  and 731 million shares, respectively



350





378





366



Capital in excess of par value







129





90



(Accumulated deficit)/retained earnings



(460)





4,134





1,117



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(65)





(285)





(136)



Total shareholders' (deficit)/equity



(175)





4,356





1,437



Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit)/equity



$

49,404





$

51,763





$

46,735

















(1)

Effective for the year ending January 29, 2021, excess property amounts previously reported in other assets were reclassified to property, less accumulated depreciation.  The consolidated balance sheet as of July 31, 2020, has been revised to conform with current presentation. 

 

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

In Millions





Six Months Ended



July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net earnings

$

5,340





$

4,165



Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

907





747



Noncash lease expense

252





234



Deferred income taxes

110





(14)



Loss on property and other assets – net

1





80



Share-based payment expense

115





64



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Merchandise inventory – net

(1,096)





(674)



Other operating assets

(203)





66



Accounts payable

1,115





5,259



Deferred revenue

511





583



Other operating liabilities

(139)





1,242



Net cash provided by operating activities

6,913





11,752











Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of investments

(1,635)





(1,132)



Proceeds from sale/maturity of investments

692





260



Capital expenditures

(846)





(710)



Proceeds from sale of property and other long-term assets

78





46



Other – net

(134)





(24)



Net cash used in investing activities

(1,845)





(1,560)











Cash flows from financing activities:







Net change in commercial paper





(941)



Net proceeds from issuance of debt

2,988





3,961



Repayment of debt

(568)





(568)



Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based payment plans

63





83



Cash dividend payments

(870)





(836)



Repurchases of common stock

(6,174)





(966)



Other – net

(366)





(4)



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(4,927)





729











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

4





4











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

145





10,925



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

4,690





716



Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

4,835





$

11,641











 

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)

To provide additional transparency, the Company has presented the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months ended July 31, 2020.  This measure excludes the impact of a discrete item, further described below, not contemplated in Lowe's Business Outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 to assist analysts and investors in understanding operational performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Fiscal 2020 Impacts

During fiscal 2020, the Company recognized financial impacts from the following discrete item, not contemplated in the Company's Business Outlook for the second quarter:

  • Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company began a strategic review of its Canadian operations, and in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company announced additional actions to improve future performance and profitability of its Canadian operations.  As a result of this review and related actions, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company recognized $10 million of pre-tax operating costs related to inventory write-downs and other closing costs (Canada restructuring).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful indicator of, the Company's diluted earnings per share as prepared in accordance with GAAP.  The Company's methods of determining non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the method used by other companies and may not be comparable.

Detailed reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results are shown below and available on the Company's website at ir.lowes.com.



Three Months Ended



(Unaudited)



July 31, 2020

(in millions, except per share data)

Pre-Tax

Earnings



Tax



Net

Earnings

Diluted earnings per share, as reported









$

3.74



Non-GAAP adjustmentsper share impacts











Canada restructuring

0.01









0.01



Adjusted diluted earnings per share









$

3.75























 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-reports-second-quarter-2021-sales-and-earnings-results-301357548.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

