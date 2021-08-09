DENVER, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loxo, the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in AI recruitment automation software used by over 4,000 customers across six continents, announced the appointment of Nicole Tumblin to the newly created role of Vice President of Sales Enablement and Operations. Nicole has spent the past 10 years in the software industry in a variety of roles in sales enablement and sales leadership.
"After meeting Nicole, I realized we needed to do whatever it required to bring her into the organization, " said Matt Chambers, Loxo's CEO.
"Nicole is one of the best sales enablement and operations leaders in enterprise SaaS. The onboarding training and sales enablement program she developed at Bullhorn was so transformational that Vista Equity Partners had Nicole present on sales enablement to all of their portfolio companies. Nicole makes everyone around her smarter, more capable, better versions of themselves. She is the ultimate force multiplier and the exact type of leader that our employees, organizational culture and customers need as we enter a period of extremely rapid growth."
Most recently, Nicole was the Vice President of Customers for Concentric, Inc., an enterprise prescriptive analytics solution, leading the team responsible for the entire customer journey, from demand generation to customer success. She also held leadership positions at IBM with the Watson Analytics and Watson Analytics for Social Media team. Prior to moving to analytics, she started her software career with Bullhorn as an account executive before becoming the Global Sales Enablement Manager. During that time, Bullhorn experienced rapid growth and she provided new hire training, ongoing enablement and coaching worldwide.
"I am looking forward to returning to the recruiting software industry and am especially excited to be joining the Loxo team," said Nicole. "Investing in sales enablement and operations at this stage in the company's history shows how determined the team is to grow efficiently, while also providing their customers with the best possible sales and user experience."
