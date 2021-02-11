BALTIMORE, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rev. Brian F. Linnane, S.J., who has served as president of Loyola University Maryland since 2005, has announced his plans to retire at the close of the 2021-22 academic year.
"We owe Fr. Linnane congratulations and tremendous gratitude for the ways in which he has guided the University through extraordinary opportunities and challenges. Throughout his tenure, he has led with conviction and dedication to Loyola and our students, taking strategic steps to place Loyola on a path for future continued success," said James Forbes, '80, chair of Loyola's Board of Trustees. "Most recently, Fr. Linnane has navigated us through the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic with courage, compassion, and concern for every member of the community."
The Board of Trustees announced plans to begin a search for the next president of Loyola with the goal of filling the role no later than July 1, 2022.
"As we welcomed students for in-person experiences this semester, reopened our campuses, and look toward the future of Loyola, I feel that the time is now right to help Loyola prepare for this transition," said Fr. Linnane, who celebrated his 65th birthday in August. "Strategic decisions are needed for the next chapter of Loyola's history, and Loyola's next president should guide that process to lead Loyola forward into the future."
The Board of Trustees will bestow the title of President Emeritus upon Fr. Linnane upon his retirement.
Highlights of a Presidency
Since becoming president of Loyola in 2005, Fr. Linnane has overseen the designation change to Loyola University Maryland; the opening of the School of Education; the University's transition to the Patriot League; and the completion of the Bright Minds, Bold Hearts comprehensive campaign, which exceeded its $100 million goal. He also inspired the vision for Messina, Loyola's distinctive interdisciplinary living and learning program for first-year students.
Under his leadership, Loyola has launched the York Road Initiative, doubled its endowment, and placed more focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, including the inception of the chief equity and inclusion officer.
Fr. Linnane set the tone for strengthening the University's commitment to Baltimore in 2006 when he launched the Year of the City to reaffirm Loyola's relationship with the city, celebrate its history, and consider the role Loyola should play in addressing challenges faced by Baltimore.
As president, Fr. Linnane has overseen several significant construction projects on campus, including the expansion and renovation of Loyola/Notre Dame Library, the construction of Thea Bowman Hall, the opening of the 6,000-seat Ridley Athletic Complex and the McClure Tennis Center, the renovation and expansion of Donnelly Science Center, and the groundbreaking for the Miguel B. Fernandez Family Center for Innovation and Collaborative Learning, which is scheduled to open in Fall 2021.
In 2014, the University opened the Rev. Brian F. Linnane, S.J., Alumni House, which is named in his honor. In 2015, Fr. Linnane received an honorary doctoral degree from Loyola.
"Serving as president of Loyola has been one of the greatest joys of my life," said Fr. Linnane. "This community and this university are dear to my heart, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved in advancing the education and experience we offer students, all while deepening our commitment to our Jesuit mission."
About Rev. Brian F. Linnane, S.J.
A native of Massachusetts, Fr. Linnane earned an A.B. degree, magna cum laude, from Boston College, an M.A. from Georgetown University, and a master's degree and a Licentiate in Sacred Theology from the Jesuit School of Theology at Berkeley. He holds master's degrees and a Ph.D. in Religious Studies concentrating in religious ethics from Yale University. He received an honorary doctorate from Loyola in 2015. Fr. Linnane's extensive scholarly publications focus on the disciplines of fundamental moral theology, health care ethics, and virtue ethics.
Prior to his role as president, Fr. Linnane served on the University's Board of Trustees beginning in 2000. He formerly served at a sister Jesuit institution, the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., as assistant dean and associate professor of Religious Studies.
Fr. Linnane currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of Marquette University; University of Detroit Mercy; Loyola Blakefield; and the Greater Baltimore Committee; and as chair of the Board of Directors of the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities.
