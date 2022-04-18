LSC Environmental Products, LLC, is excited to announce the acquisition of industry innovators, Mat, Inc. and Mat NuWood, LLC located in Floodwood, Minnesota and Lenoir, North Carolina respectively. The acquisitions will augment LSC's already strong position as a global leader in spray-applied environmental coatings and will enhance LSC's ability to address the complex global issues related to soil stabilization, revegetation, remediation, and reclamation.
APALACHIN, N.Y., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LSC Environmental Products, LLC, is excited to announce the acquisition of industry innovators, Mat, Inc. and Mat NuWood, LLC located in Floodwood, Minnesota and Lenoir, North Carolina respectively. The acquisitions will augment LSC's already strong position as a global leader in spray-applied environmental coatings and will enhance LSC's ability to address the complex global issues related to soil stabilization, revegetation, remediation, and reclamation.
The combined organizations will continue to do business as LSC Environmental Products, LLC and will fully welcome 100% of Mat's sales, finance, operations, and technical support teams. Joe Donze, CEO of LSC, will continue to oversee the expanded organization while Patti Karpik, President of Mat, Inc, will join LSC's dynamic Executive Leadership Team. Commenting on the obvious potential of the acquisitions, Patti Karpik stated "The combination of Mat and LSC just makes sense as our family-oriented cultures share nearly identical values of Integrity, Reliability, Performance, and Innovation."
The new organization will bring together two industry innovators as LSC is best known for having pioneered the category of spray-applied daily cover in the solid waste industry, while Mat, Inc. developed the erosion control industry's first spray-applied Bonded Fiber Matrix product. Mat's entire product portfolio, including their high-performance product lines of Spray Guard®, Soil Guard®, and Flex Guard®, will complement LSC's robust family of environmental solutions, which are utilized globally in the Solid Waste, Erosion Control, Remediation, Revegetation, and Emergency Response industries. Joe Donze, stated "The acquisitions will immediately strengthen our supply chain, customer relationships, distribution channels and, of course, product offerings. We also see tremendous innovation potential and will be pursuing ongoing investment at both facilities."
The two Mat locations will join LSC's existing Lostant, Illinois facility which produces several of the market's best performing pelletized erosion control and revegetation products. The combined facilities, in addition to their expansive network of supply partners, will result in unparalleled supply logistics for LSC's growing customer base in the United States and indeed across the Globe.
About LSC Environmental Products, LLC.
LSC is a global manufacturer of premier products and equipment designed to address the persistent environmental challenges of soil stabilization, revegetation, odor, land reclamation, waste cover, toxic remediation, and dust. http://www.LSCenv.com
About Mat, Inc. and Mat NuWood, LLC.
Mat manufactures high-quality erosion control and revegetation products for hydraulic application, and a wide range of innovative, non-woven, blankets and pads for a variety of specialty markets.
