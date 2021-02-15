LONDON, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning Technologies Group plc, the provider of services and technologies for digital learning and talent management, has agreed to acquire Bridge from Instructure Inc.
Bridge is a learning, performance and skills development platform for mid-enterprise organisations. Specialising in employee-centric experiences, the offering includes a learning management system in addition to performance, engagement and skills development products – delivered to clients in a single, easy-to-use, SaaS-based platform.
The acquisition significantly extends LTG's learning and talent offering in the important mid-enterprise market. Bridge is highly complementary to PeopleFluent, which serves the large enterprise market, and Breezy HR, which serves the small and medium-sized business market. This latest addition enables LTG to provide a holistic learning and talent development offering to meet the needs of small, mid-size and large enterprises, three distinct groups with varying needs.
The combination and integration of Bridge with LTG's other portfolio offerings will create opportunities for cross-sell and upsell-led growth. Bridge contributes a further 800 customers to the Group.
Jonathan Satchell, Chief Executive of LTG, said: "I am delighted to welcome Bridge to LTG. Bridge adds real strength and depth to our learning and talent offering for the mid-enterprise market, which has attractive structural dynamics. The acquisition extends LTG's current market coverage, enabling us to meet the needs of customers of all sizes and complexities."
The acquisition, which is expected to complete on 26th February 2021, is to be funded from LTG's existing cash resources.
About Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group is a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry. The Group offers end-to-end learning and talent management solutions ranging from strategic consultancy, through a range of content and platform solutions to analytical insights that enable corporate and government clients to close the gap between current and future workforce capability.
LTG is listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market (LTG.L) and headquartered in London. The Group has offices in Europe, North America, South America and Asia-Pacific.
LTG's businesses, including LEO Learning, Gomo, PRELOADED, Rustici Software, PeopleFluent, Affirmity, Watershed, VectorVMS, Instilled, and Open LMS, are at the forefront of innovation and best-practice in the learning technology and talent management sectors, and have received numerous awards for their exceptional performance. Our portfolio of brands represents the best of breed and they are acknowledged throughout the industry as market leaders.
