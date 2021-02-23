NEWARK, Calif. and NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Motors, which is setting new standards for sustainable mobility with its advanced luxury EVs, and Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they will hold an investor call and live Q&A with Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid, and Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of CCIV, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. EST, to discuss their recently announced $11.75 billion transaction.
Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Time: 10:30 a.m. EST (7:30 a.m. PT)
Videoconference link: link - Conference ID: 981 8408 5468
Toll-free dial-in number: +16699006833,,98184085468#
International dial-in number: https://blueshirtgroup.zoom.us/u/acxS5SAc7Q
A replay of the conference call will be available after 3:00 p.m. EST on the same day through March 15, 2021.
About Lucid Motors
Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, the Air will be capable of an estimated EPA range of over 500 miles and 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds. Customer deliveries of the Lucid Air, which will be produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, will begin in the second half of 2021.
About Churchill Capital Corp IV
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
