Lucid Motors begins trading today as Lucid Group, Inc., under the new ticker symbol “LCID” after completing a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV. The transaction brings in $4.4B, which the company plans to use to accelerate its growth and increase manufacturing capacity to capitalize on expected demand. Lucid also announced that it has over 11,000 paid reservations for Lucid Air and is on schedule to deliver its groundbreaking luxury electric vehicle in the second half of 2021.