NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE... Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 732 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain. Rainfall totals as high as 1.0 to 1.5 inches are expected. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Drains blocked by leaves and other debris will result in additional flooding of roadways and areas of drainage. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Allentown, Reading, Easton, Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, and Tobyhanna. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&