BRADENTON, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luminary Medical Group is happy to announce the addition of highly specialized Nurse Practitioner, Barbara Rohr, APRN-BC, to its rapidly growing stable of multi-specialty providers. With the exciting addition of Barbara Rohr, Luminary Medical Group is continuing to expand their extensive list of quality services in greater Sarasota and Manatee counties.
Barbara Rohr is a board-certified nurse practitioner who has over 25 years of clinical experience. She earned her Master's of Science in Nursing from the University of South Florida. Rohr has spent 8 years specializing in general neurology, the treatment of depression, and anxiety disorders.
Certified as a Clinical Anxiety Treatment Professional, Rohr is able to help patients identify the source of their anxiety and teach them techniques to prevent panic attacks. Rohr's services also include, but aren't limited to memory screenings, health counseling, disease prevention, and treatment of acute & chronic illnesses.
Join Luminary Medical Group for their exclusive upcoming Grand Opening event to occur on June 17th from 4:30-7:00pm at 5959 17th Ave W., Bradenton, FL 34209; Free memory screenings, beverages, hors d'oeuvres, and giveaways available to all attendees with free admission! Call 941-226-8380 to RSVP.
Luminary Medical Group was founded in 2019, by Cary L. Dunn, M.D. – A Board Certified Dermatologist and Fellowship-Trained Mohs Surgeon. Now with 12 open locations, Luminary Medical Group offers dermatology, gynecology, primary care, and general neurology services to the people of Bradenton, North Port, Sarasota, Venice, and surrounding areas.
For more information regarding Luminary Medical Group and Luminary Provider Barbara Rohr, APRN-BC, visit LuminaryMedicalGroup.com
