Luminex logo. (PRNewsFoto/Luminex Corporation)

Luminex logo. (PRNewsFoto/Luminex Corporation)

 By Luminex Corporation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) today announced that Homi Shamir, Chairman, CEO & President, and Harriss Currie, Senior Vice President and CFO, plan to participate at the 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 10, 2021 at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the Luminex presentation may be accessed at the company's website at http://www.luminexcorp.com. The presentation will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.

About Luminex Corporation

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at luminexcorp.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Harriss Currie

Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

hcurrie@luminexcorp.com

512-219-8020

Media Contact:

Michele Parisi

Bioscribe

mparisi@bioscribe.com

925-864-5028

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luminex-corporation-to-participate-at-the-2021-barclays-global-healthcare-conference-301243639.html

SOURCE Luminex Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.