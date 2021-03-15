PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Illure and Biltmore are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic licensing agreement, combining Illure's leading innovation in the LED candle, fragrance, and faux fire market; with the amazing history and prestige of Biltmore, America's largest privately owned home.
According to Donnette Miller, Biltmore's director of licensing, "We are very pleased to be partnering with such an innovative company as Illure. The technology Illure brings provides a timeless look that will enhance the Biltmore brand portfolio of licensed products and offer our guests attractive décor for their homes."
Michael Mandanis of Illure agrees "Working with Biltmore has been an absolute dream come true of ours. Biltmore and Illure are completely aligned with the vision for this collection. Being able to provide an enhanced customer experience, we will draw inspiration from the estate and all of its history, in order to provide an entirely exclusive line for admirers of Biltmore and Illure."
These unique Biltmore co-branded Illure candles can be seen in person starting this summer in the estate gift shops and at the Atlanta Gift Market July 13th, 2021 – July 19th, 2021. We will be conveniently located at Americas Mart, Building 1, Floor 20 – D9.
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Illure innovative patented technologies bring superior products to the Global Market in the USA, Europe, and Asia. Our purpose at Illure is to reinvent, refresh, and revolutionize pieces that bring beauty, comfort, and a sense of the everlasting to our lives—like a candle creates. Bring your décor to life with us!
Biltmore is a highly recognized brand in licensed products, drawing on the historical treasures and inspiration found in George Vanderbilt's Biltmore House and gardens, located in Asheville, North Carolina. Consumers are able to experience both the classic designs found in the grand collection of art and furnishings of America's Largest Home®, and the relaxed enjoyment of fine country living. Biltmore partners with industry leading companies in home furnishing, bedding and bath, and gourmet and entertaining. To learn more about Biltmore licensed products call 828.777.9070.
