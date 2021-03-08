BILLERICA, Mass., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lutronic, a leading developer of energy-based medical devices, announces a strong 2020 U.S. performance. The Company has had a double-digit growth year-over-year despite the challenge of the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic. Lutronic's success was supported by implementing a company-wide COVID-19 safety protocol for its employees that allowed it to operate in this challenging environment and provide uncompromised support for its customers.
Lutronic Introduces Hollywood Spectra™
Central to the Company's 2020 success was the introduction of Lutronic Hollywood Spectra, an advancement in Spectra's technology and design, the Company's existing leading laser platform (over 8000 installs) for the reduction of unwanted pigmentation and the restoration of glowing skin.
Unique to Hollywood Spectra™, and unmatched by others, are the HyperSurge™ Resonator and IntelliBeam™ technologies that combine to enhance energy consistency across the entire beam, and create higher peak spatial intensity in the skin, resulting in a collagen-boosting vibration effect. This skin undulation effect and benefit is unique to Hollywood Spectra™ and has not been replicated by other nanosecond and picosecond laser devices. The innovative PTP+™ mode provides more effective multi-pulse techniques for 1064nm energy delivery to patients with sensitive skin conditions, reducing the risk of pigmentation side effects caused by older short pulse devices. Additional design features create a comfortable, seamless experience for both practitioners and patients.
Lutronic Appoints Omar Ibrahimi, MD, Ph.D.
The Company is excited to announce the appointment of Omar Ibrahimi, MD, Ph.D., as its Medical Director. Dr. Omar A. Ibrahimi is the founding and medical director of the Connecticut Skin Institute. A board-certified Dermatologist who has completed advanced fellowship training in Skin Cancer, Laser, and Cosmetic Surgery, Dr. Ibrahimi has trained at the country's most prestigious medical institutions. He is one of the foremost physicians in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of skin cancer and medical and cosmetic issues involving the skin. He has been honored as a Castle-Connolly Top Doctor for his outstanding patient care.
"It's a pleasure to serve as Lutronic's Medical Director," Dr. Ibrahimi says. "I've been a longtime investigator and user of their technology. In the 9 years that I've used Lutronic's devices, I have always been impressed with their continued investment in innovation, bringing novel and trust-worthy technology to the market. I look forward to being part of the Lutronic team as they expand their clinical development program in the years to come."
Dr. Ibrahimi attended New York University for both his undergraduate and medical school education. He is a graduate of the rigorous MD-PhD program and was honored with the Sulzberger award given to the top graduating medical student in dermatology. He then completed his Dermatology training at Harvard Medical School, working at Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Children's Hospital of Boston, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and the Boston Veteran's Hospital. Omar then completed a fellowship program in Mohs and Reconstructive Surgery, Laser and Cosmetic Surgery at the University of California – Davis.
Dr. Omar Ibrahimi is accredited by the American College of Mohs Surgery, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, the American Society for Lasers in Surgery and Medicine, and the American Academy of Dermatology. He is well-known nationally, having been an invited speaker at numerous national meetings, and has written extensively about Mohs Surgery, Laser, and Cosmetic Procedures. Dr. Ibrahimi has published many articles on skin cancer surgery, laser and cosmetic procedures in leading medical journals. He has also performed thousands of cases of Mohs Surgery and Laser and Cosmetic procedures.
Dr. Ibrahimi has served as a Visiting Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School in the Wellman Center for Photomedicine. He is an active participant in many clinical trials of new technologies.
"This partnership with a very distinguished and widely peer respected physician such as Dr. Ibrahimi provides Lutronic with an advantage for its continued efforts in R&D and clinical development. Dr. Ibrahim will be able to provide Lutronic with guidance to studies that are relevant and efficacious to the market," says Larry Laber, Chief Commercial Officer."
For more information on Lutronic, visit https://us.aesthetic.lutronic.com
About LUTRONIC
Effective. Innovative. Intuitive. Dependable. These four core tenants fuel Lutronic's development of intelligent laser and energy-based systems. Lutronic's robust products include proprietary features to help optimize care in aesthetic, ophthalmic, spinal, and surgical procedures. Committed to this mission, Lutronic partners with key opinion leaders to advance the science and efficacy of Lutronic's systems. To develop unrivaled systems with "smart" features, Lutronic devotes as much as four times what competitors invest in research and development, resulting in more than 535 patents and patent applications worldwide.
In addition to operations and manufacturing in the Boston area, Lutronic has a major manufacturing and research center in South Korea, offices in Germany, China, and Japan, and a worldwide network of ever-expanding direct sales teams and distributors.
