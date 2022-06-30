LUV Car Wash

National express car wash platform adds two more Los Angeles-area locations to growing pipeline

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUV Car Wash is spreading the LUV and opening a new location at L.A.'s iconic social scene – Sunset Boulevard!

LUV acquired the Sunset Speedwash on Sunset Boulevard and also acquired Ventura West Speedwash in Los Angeles. The new national express car wash platform's two new L.A. locations will bring its total to seven in the market. The Hollywood community can now prepare for another quick car wash and quality customer service experience right in the heart of the city.

"We're so excited to open up a new LUV Car Wash in such an iconic part of Los Angeles," said LUV Co-Founder and President JT Thomson. "We're proud of how fast LUV has been expanding throughout the country and West Coast, and we look forward to providing more next-level car wash experiences to the L.A. community!"

LUV currently has 56 operating car washes throughout Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego and Savannah, Georgia, with additional locations in the pipeline. For more information, visit LUVCarWash.com.

About LUV Car Wash

Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, LUV Car Wash was founded in 2021 by industry veterans Darren Skarecky, JT Thomson and Susquehanna Private Capital. LUV is a nationwide express car wash platform focused on enhancing the customer experience. Through its aggressive, multi-pronged growth strategy, the company plans to expand across the country. For more information about LUV Car Wash, visit LUVCarWash.com.

