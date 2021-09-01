PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) published Luxury Hoteliers magazine featuring a SPOTLIGHT ON interview with Anne Wilkinson, Principal, BAMO, where she talks about two major hotel projects open in October 2020, the Capella Bangkok and the Four Seasons Madrid, along with their design for a Residential show unit and upcoming design for the hotel spaces of the Waldorf Astoria Miami Residences with client PMG.
Jason Raimondi, President & Founder of JOR Hospitality Solutions writes about The Four Hotel Cultures and dives into how the culture of brand, destination, service, and development is the lifeblood of any exceptional property.
PR Crisis Management Case Studies looks at how the role of PR shifted during the pandemic to a far more focused and targeted approach as they sought to engage audiences with controlled storytelling and imaginative concepts to entertain, inform and inspire future travelers.
One of the key PR heroes was EVINS, who in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, pivoted the media strategy for the acclaimed oceanfront luxury hotel, Halekulani, updating messaging and developing relevant, thoughtful pitch angles that would best resonate with the media and Halekulani's target audience. Pitches ranged from sharing iconic recipes to health/wellness tips from SpaHalekulani.
EVINS secured coverage for Halekulani in Travel + Leisure's article on How to Transform Your Home into a Hotel Fit for a Queen This Mother's Day and in How to Virtually Travel First-Class to Hawaii - Without the Flight and Jet Lag in Forbes and were also able to secure editorial exposure in the Observer in How to Give your Home a Luxury Staycation Makeover Right Now.
To coincide with its media relations efforts on behalf of Halekulani, EVINS also developed a new content strategy to keep social fans and past and future guests engaged, entertained, and enlightened with #HawaiiFromHome content while they sheltered in place. Content examples included a new wellness tips series featuring advice from the spa, Zoom backgrounds, curated Spotify playlists, and fan-favorite food and cocktail recipes.
