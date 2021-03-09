CHICAGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Host of the most listened to M&A podcast, Kison Patel, is organizing a virtual summit for M&A Science Academy members featuring top-level practitioners from companies such as Google, Atlassian, and ICE Mortgage Technology. The event will take place on March 25, 2021, from 1:00 pm-5:00 pm Eastern Standard Time and requires an academy membership for attendance.

Topics of discussion will revolve around current trends in the industry, divestitures, and diligence. Sessions include: How to Successfully Execute a Divestiture Without a Bank, Developing an Integration Plan, How to Setup an Organization for Inorganic Growth, and Evolving Your M&A Integration Function. The event will also include a Q&A with the speakers and a networking session.

Save your spot at the summit here. To learn more about the event, go to https://www.mascience.com/spring-summit.

About M&A Science:

M&A Science, hosted by Kison Patel, is an educational podcast exploring the intricate world of M&A with industry leaders and practitioners. Kison conducts one-on-one interviews to explore industry challenges and lessons learned. Founded in 2016 and boasting 20k monthly listeners, M&A Science has grown to be the leading podcast in the M&A industry. Recently, Kison has expanded the M&A Science umbrella to include an online training academy in an effort to share practitioners' most valuable lessons learned.

About M&A Science Academy:

M&A Science Academy is an outcome-based online workshop program, providing clear and tangible value. The instructors are M&A professionals that demonstrate and encourage the practice of actual methods. Programs are designed to fit into a full-time schedule at a reasonable cost. Through this private community, you'll be able to move your practice forward by engaging with other talented minds from the industry.

Learn more at https://www.mascience.com/academy.

Media Contact:                                                                                 

Madeleine Martin

(224) 436 - 5267

304724@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ma-science-hosts-virtual-spring-summit-for-ma-science-academy-members-301243369.html

SOURCE M&A Science

