Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Executive Chairman, stated, "MDC posted another quarter of strong operating performance, highlighted by significant year-over year growth to our top and bottom-line results as well as continued momentum with our new home sales efforts. Home sales revenue grew 54% year-over-year thanks to a 43% increase in unit closings and an 8% rise in average selling prices. Our home sales gross margin expanded 290 basis points year-over-year to 23.1%, while our SG&A ratio improved 100 basis points to 9.4% of revenues. Order activity remained strong during the quarter with an average absorption pace of 4.8 homes per community per month, in spite of the price increases we implemented."

Mr. Mizel continued, "We continue to see a favorable landscape for our industry thanks to an improving economy, a motivated buyer population and a need for new housing brought about by the household formations that have and will continue to occur in this country. In light of this positive outlook, we have been actively replenishing our lot pipeline in our existing markets and have also expanded into new markets such as Boise and most recently Nashville. With a considerable runway for growth, a strong balance sheet and a rapidly improving return profile, MDC is in a great position to deliver strong results in the second half of 2021 and beyond."

David Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We continue to see buyers respond well to our home offerings, especially those within our more affordably priced collections. We are keenly aware of the rising cost of home ownership in our markets and strive to provide more affordable new home options for our buyers through our value-engineered, high quality floor plans. Buyers have the flexibility to add options and upgrades at our Home Gallery design studios, a feature we believe differentiates us from much of the competition. Value, quality and personalization have all been hallmarks of the Richmond American brand for decades, and this tradition will carry on into the future."

2021 Second Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2020 Second Quarter

•  Home sale revenues increased 54% to $1.37 billion from $886.8 million

•  Unit deliveries up 43% to 2,722

•  Average selling price of deliveries up 8% to $502,000

•  Homebuilding pretax income increased 121% to $187.5 million from $84.9 million

•  Gross margin from home sales increased 290 basis points to 23.1% from 20.2%

•  Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 100 basis points to 9.4%

•  Net income of $154.4 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, up 83% from $84.4 million or $1.21 per diluted share*

•  Effective tax rate of 24.9% vs. 24.4%

•  Dollar value of net new orders increased 40% to $1.47 billion from $1.04 billion

•  Unit net orders increased 14% to 2,714

•  Average selling price of net orders up 24%

•  Dollar value of ending backlog up 73% to $4.11 billion from $2.37 billion

•  Unit backlog increased 49% to 7,678

•  Average selling price of homes in backlog up 16%

* Per share amount for the 2020 second quarter has been adjusted for the 8% stock dividend declared and paid in the 2021 first quarter.

2021 Outlook and Other Selected Information1

•  Home deliveries for the 2021 third quarter between 2,500 and 2,700

•  Average selling price for 2021 third quarter unit deliveries between $510,000 and $520,000

•  Gross margin from home sales for the 2021 third quarter of approximately 23.5% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments)

•  Full year 2021 home deliveries between 10,000 and 11,000

•  Active subdivision count goal of at least 10% growth during 2021 (from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021)

•  Lots controlled of 34,400 at June 30, 2021, up 37% year-over-year

•  Quarterly cash dividend of forty cents ($0.40) per share declared on July 26, 2021, up 31% year-over-year (after adjusting for 8% stock dividend in March 2021)

•  Consistent dividend program for over 25 years

•  Quarterly dividend has more than doubled in the past five years

1 See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 220,000 homebuyers since 1977.  MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise and Nashville. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

 

 

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Homebuilding:















Home sale revenues

$

1,367,773





$

886,758





$

2,409,631





$

1,583,843



Home cost of sales

(1,051,181)





(707,789)





(1,865,069)





(1,266,436)



Gross profit

316,592





178,969





544,562





317,407



Selling, general and administrative expenses

(128,861)





(92,316)





(243,854)





(181,637)



Interest and other income

868





720





1,835





2,609



Other expense

(1,090)





(2,452)





(1,527)





(3,789)



Homebuilding pretax income

187,509





84,921





301,016





134,590



















Financial Services:















Revenues

33,318





32,964





78,341





54,850



Expenses

(16,440)





(12,178)





(31,545)





(23,107)



Other income (expense), net

1,155





5,931





2,042





(6,133)



Financial services pretax income

18,033





26,717





48,838





25,610



















Income before income taxes

205,542





111,638





349,854





160,200



Provision for income taxes

(51,190)





(27,242)





(84,812)





(39,044)



Net income

$

154,352





$

84,396





$

265,042





$

121,156



















Comprehensive income

$

154,352





$

84,396





$

265,042





$

121,156



















Earnings per share:















Basic

$

2.19





$

1.23





$

3.76





$

1.78



Diluted

$

2.11





$

1.21





$

3.62





$

1.73



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

70,291,057





68,057,093





70,044,326





67,775,735



Diluted

72,715,273





69,207,415





72,754,141





69,701,942



















Dividends declared per share

$

0.40





$

0.31





$

0.77





$

0.61



 

 

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020











(Dollars in thousands, except

per share amounts)

ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

638,547





$

411,362



Restricted cash

14,158





15,343



Trade and other receivables

133,146





72,466



Inventories:







Housing completed or under construction

1,872,666





1,486,587



Land and land under development

1,309,360





1,345,643



Total inventories

3,182,026





2,832,230



Property and equipment, net

59,664





61,880



Deferred tax asset, net

14,793





11,454



Prepaids and other assets

98,066





101,685



Total homebuilding assets

4,140,400





3,506,420



Financial Services:







Cash and cash equivalents

88,654





77,267



Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

186,086





232,556



Other assets

43,054





48,677



Total financial services assets

317,794





358,500



Total Assets

$

4,458,194





$

3,864,920



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$

135,712





$

98,862



Accrued and other liabilities

330,929





300,735



Revolving credit facility

10,000





10,000



Senior notes, net

1,384,714





1,037,391



Total homebuilding liabilities

1,861,355





1,446,988



Financial Services:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

99,599





95,630



Mortgage repurchase facility

164,681





202,390



Total financial services liabilities

264,280





298,020



Total Liabilities

2,125,635





1,745,008



Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 70,619,638 and 64,851,126 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

706





649



Additional paid-in-capital

1,689,689





1,407,597



Retained earnings

642,164





711,666



Total Stockholders' Equity

2,332,559





2,119,912



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

4,458,194





$

3,864,920



 

 

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



















(Dollars in thousands)

Operating Activities:















Net income

$

154,352





$

84,396





$

265,042





$

121,156



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Stock-based compensation expense

8,941





5,488





18,867





9,928



Depreciation and amortization

9,175





6,375





16,178





11,527



Net (gain) loss on marketable equity securities





(4,983)









8,285



Deferred income tax expense

(1,991)





831





(3,339)





1,962



Net changes in assets and liabilities:















Trade and other receivables

(16,823)





(21,834)





(57,105)





(23,445)



Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

44,703





(39,646)





46,470





23,454



Housing completed or under construction

(167,043)





(54,956)





(385,698)





(233,829)



Land and land under development

1,401





65,867





36,379





94,918



Prepaids and other assets

28,289





9,669





4,695





1,209



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9,037





41,670





70,595





40,539



Net cash provided by operating activities

70,041





92,877





12,084





55,704



















Investing Activities:















Purchases of marketable securities





(1,022)









(10,804)



Sales of marketable securities





49,990









59,266



Purchases of property and equipment

(7,698)





(6,456)





(13,447)





(12,968)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(7,698)





42,512





(13,447)





35,494



















Financing Activities:















Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net

(52,801)





33,350





(37,709)





(7,522)



Payments on homebuilding line of credit, net





(5,000)









(5,000)



Repayment of senior notes













(250,000)



Proceeds from issuance of senior notes









347,725





298,050



Dividend payments

(28,248)





(20,914)





(54,913)





(41,682)



Payments of deferred financing costs









(819)







Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net

(16,543)





(6,862)





(15,534)





1,332



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(97,592)





574





238,750





(4,822)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(35,249)





135,963





237,387





86,376



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Beginning of period

776,608





424,625





503,972





474,212



End of period

$

741,359





$

560,588





$

741,359





$

560,588



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Homebuilding:















Cash and cash equivalents

$

638,547





$

482,702





$

638,547





$

482,702



Restricted cash

14,158





15,668





14,158





15,668



Financial Services:





-









Cash and cash equivalents

88,654





62,218





88,654





62,218



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

741,359





$

560,588





$

741,359





$

560,588



 

New Home Deliveries





Three Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



% Change



Homes



Home Sale

Revenues



Average

Price



Homes



Home Sale

Revenues



Average

Price



Homes



Home

Sale

Revenues



Average Price







































(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,672





$

847,683





$

507.0





1,017





$

490,117





$

481.9





64

%



73

%



5

%

Mountain

711





400,633





563.5





608





316,666





520.8





17

%



27

%



8

%

East

339





119,457





352.4





275





79,975





290.8





23

%



49

%



21

%

Total

2,722





$

1,367,773





$

502.5





1,900





$

886,758





$

466.7





43

%



54

%



8

%

 



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



% Change



Homes



Home Sale

Revenues



Average

Price



Homes



Home Sale

Revenues



Average

Price



Homes



Home

Sale

Revenues



Average Price







































(Dollars in thousands)

West

2,948





$

1,464,294





$

496.7





1,888





$

895,615





$

474.4





56

%



63

%



5

%

Mountain

1,323





725,350





548.3





1,043





539,524





517.3





27

%



34

%



6

%

East

629





219,987





349.7





516





148,704





288.2





22

%



48

%



21

%

Total

4,900





$

2,409,631





$

491.8





3,447





$

1,583,843





$

459.5





42

%



52

%



7

%

 

 

Net New Orders





Three Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



% Change



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate *



Homes



Dollar Value



Average Price



Monthly

Absorption Rate *



Homes



Dollar Value



Average Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate



















































(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,602





$

850,742





$

531.0





5.67



1,309





$

574,996





$

439.3





4.62



22

%



48

%



21

%



23

%

Mountain

706





433,793





614.4





4.18



758





362,228





477.9





3.99



(7)

%



20

%



29

%



5

%

East

406





180,205





443.9





3.56



323





106,436





329.5





3.53



26

%



69

%



35

%



1

%

Total

2,714





$

1,464,740





$

539.7





4.80



2,390





$

1,043,660





$

436.7





4.23



14

%



40

%



24

%



13

%







Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



% Change



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate *



Homes



Dollar Value



Average Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate *



Homes



Dollar Value



Average Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate



















































(Dollars in thousands)

West

3,377





$

1,791,809





$

530.6





5.73



2,691





$

1,262,330





$

469.1





4.88



25

%



42

%



13

%



17

%

Mountain

1,717





1,017,585





592.7





5.03



1,451





722,197





497.7





3.76



18

%



41

%



19

%



34

%

East

829





354,950





428.2





4.03



647





206,911





319.8





3.58



28

%



72

%



34

%



13

%

Total

5,923





$

3,164,344





$

534.2





5.21



4,789





$

2,191,438





$

457.6





4.28



24

%



44

%



17

%



22

%

*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

 

Active Subdivisions

















Average Active Subdivisions



Average Active Subdivisions



Active Subdivisions



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



%



June 30,



%



June 30,



%



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

West

91





96





(5)

%



94





95





(1)

%



98





92





7

%

Mountain

55





63





(13)

%



56





63





(11)

%



57





64





(11)

%

East

41





33





24

%



38





31





23

%



34





30





13

%

Total

187





192





(3)

%



188





189





(1)

%



189





186





2

%

 

Backlog





June 30,



2021



2020



% Change



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price







































(Dollars in thousands)

West

4,139





$

2,204,500





$

532.6





2,826





$

1,336,251





$

472.8





46

%



65

%



13

%

Mountain

2,412





$

1,426,496





591.4





1,619





$

816,559





504.4





49

%



75

%



17

%

East

1,127





$

482,736





428.3





698





$

220,362





315.7





61

%



119

%



36

%

Total

7,678





$

4,113,732





$

535.8





5,143





$

2,373,172





$

461.4





49

%



73

%



16

%

 

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)





June 30,



%



2021



2020



Change

Unsold:











Completed

19





109





(83)

%

Under construction

214





191





12

%

Total unsold started homes

233





300





(22)

%

Sold homes under construction or completed

6,655





3,573





86

%

Model homes under construction or completed

502





502





%

Total homes completed or under construction

7,390





4,375





69

%

 

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)





June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020







Lots

Owned



Lots

Optioned



Total



Lots

Owned



Lots

Optioned



Total



Total

% Change

West

13,265





4,729





17,994





9,364





2,619





11,983





50

%

Mountain

6,599





4,174





10,773





6,076





2,667





8,743





23

%

East

3,636





1,997





5,633





2,260





2,041





4,301





31

%

Total

23,500





10,900





34,400





17,700





7,327





25,027





37

%

 

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change



























(Dollars in thousands)

General and administrative expenses

$

61,958





$

40,419





$

21,539





$

119,121





$

85,508





$

33,613



General and administrative expenses as a percentage

of home sale revenues

4.5

%



4.6

%



-10 bps



4.9

%



5.4

%



-50 bps

Marketing expenses

$

26,832





$

22,657





$

4,175





$

52,535





$

44,103





$

8,432



Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale

revenues

2.0

%



2.6

%



-60 bps



2.2

%



2.8

%



-60 bps

Commissions expenses

$

40,071





$

29,240





$

10,831





$

72,198





$

52,026





$

20,172



Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale

revenues

2.9

%



3.3

%



-40 bps



3.0

%



3.3

%



-30 bps

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

$

128,861





$

92,316





$

36,545





$

243,854





$

181,637





$

62,217



Total selling, general and administrative expenses as

a percentage of home sale revenues

9.4

%



10.4

%



-100 bps



10.1

%



11.5

%



-140 bps

 

Capitalized Interest





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



















(Dollars in thousands)

Homebuilding interest incurred

$

17,409





$

15,094





$

34,741





$

31,628



Less: Interest capitalized

(17,409)





(15,094)





(34,741)





(31,628)



Homebuilding interest expensed

$





$





$





$



















Interest capitalized, beginning of period

$

55,268





$

59,077





$

52,777





$

55,310



Plus: Interest capitalized during period

17,409





15,094





34,741





31,628



Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales

(18,326)





(17,242)





(33,167)





(30,009)



Interest capitalized, end of period

$

54,351





$

56,929





$

54,351





$

56,929



 

 

