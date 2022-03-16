M&T Bank Corporation

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) plans to announce its first quarter 2022 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Following the release, M&T will conduct a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the earnings results. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

Domestic callers wishing to participate in the call may dial toll free (866) 342-8591.  International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9713. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID # MTBQ122. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, April 27, 2022 by calling (800) 723-0389, or (402) 220-2647 for international participants.  No conference ID or passcode is required.  The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 3:00 p.m., April 20, 2022 on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T 

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:  

Brian Klock  

(716) 842-5138  

Media Contact:  

Maya Dillon 

(646) 735-1958  

