NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A HEAVY SQUALL OF MIXED PRECIPITATION WILL AFFECT WESTERN HUNTERDON...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...SOUTHEASTERN LEHIGH...NORTH CENTRAL MONTGOMERY... NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND SOUTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 620 PM EDT, a line of squalls containing mixed precipitation was located along a line extending from Tatamy to near Green Lane. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with these squalls. Non-paved surfaces may briefly become covered with snow or graupel before melting. Locations impacted include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Wilson, Souderton, Bedminster, Washington, Hellertown, Nazareth, Chalfont, Tinicum, High Bridge, East Greenville, Clinton and Bath. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 36 and 48. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 61 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 16. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.