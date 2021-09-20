M&T Bank Corporation

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) plans to announce its third quarter 2021 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Following the release, M&T will conduct a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the earnings results. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

Domestic callers wishing to participate in the call may dial toll free (877) 876-9173.  International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1667. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID # MTBQ321. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, October 27, 2021 by calling (800) 727-6189, or (402) 220-2671 for international participants, no conference ID is required.  The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 3:00 p.m., October 20, 2021 on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:       

Donald J. MacLeod                               

(716) 842–5138

Media Contact:           

Maya Dillon

(646) 735-1958

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-301380496.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

