BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)("M&T") will participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference being held in Boston, MA. Representatives of M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on November 4, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. (ET).

The conference will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston. A live audio-webcast of the presentation, as well as any materials used in the presentation, will be available at: https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. The presentation and webcast may contain material information as well as forward-looking statements.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor / Analyist Contact:

Donald J. MacLeod

(716) 842-5138

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

