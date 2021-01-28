SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AltMed Florida, one of the fastest growing medical cannabis companies in Florida, continues expansion with a three-day opening starting Saturday Jan. 30 at 10am (pending all required approvals) for its 30th MÜV™ Medical Cannabis Dispensary located at 5555 Roosevelt Blvd.
This convenient location is in east Clearwater between Bayside Bridge and US Hwy 19, minutes from Old Tampa Bay and just 1.5 miles from the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.
"Opening a second location in Clearwater is our response to keeping up with rapidly growing patient demand," said John Tipton, CEO of AltMed Florida. "Our customers are incredibly loyal, and we're happy we can now conveniently serve even more. We are also excited about bringing new jobs to this fast-growing community. Our staff is trained to take the guess work out of finding the right therapies for our patients."
During the opening, staggered over three-days (Jan.30-Feb.1) for crowd mitigation, all licensed Florida medical cannabis patients will receive a one-time use only, one per patient, 25 percent off their entire first purchase. Patients are also encouraged to order at muvfl.com for express pickup or delivery to help reduce heavy traffic.
Deemed an essential service during the pandemic, AltMed Florida has been able to expand its workforce to over 700 employees with additional teams coming onboard at each of its dispensaries. With higher demand for products from 30 total dispensaries, AltMed has also generated additional construction employment and staffing with the expansion of its massive cultivation facility in Apollo Beach.
The newest state-of-the-art MÜV dispensary will offer an extensive selection of award-winning products including Wana Brands edibles, flower, pre-rolls, a wide range of vaporizer pens, metered dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps™ capsules, tinctures, 72-Hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels. MÜV also has one of the widest selections of concentrates for patients needing macro-dosing options.
Like AltMed Florida's 29 other locations (Apollo Beach, Bradenton, Bonita Springs, Boynton Beach, Cape Coral, Clearwater, Deerfield Beach, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Jacksonville/San Marco, Jacksonville Beach, Key West, Lady Lake, Lakeland, Longwood/Orlando, Lutz, North Port, downtown Orlando, Ormond Beach, Pensacola, Port St. Luci, Sebastian, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Shalimar, Tallahassee, Tampa, Wellington and West Palm Beach) MÜV Dispensary stands out because it's designed as a premium experience – think Apple Store, with a modern open-concept design and expert staff with extensive training.
The MÜV brand already has a wide following in other legal medical cannabis markets, including Arizona, where it has won five Best of Arizona medical cannabis awards. MÜV products are sold exclusively in Florida at MÜV dispensaries because, unlike other states, Florida does not allow wholesale of product between license holders - only products that license holders make themselves can be sold in their dispensaries.
For more information about the new ADA-compliant Clearwater-Roosevelt MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary including hours and available MÜV products, visit muvfl.com.
AltMed Florida is on pace to open 40 MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensaries across the state, all supplied by its state-of-the-art cultivation facility. Visit this link for images of AltMed Florida's cultivation operations and watch this brief video to see what makes AltMed Florida and its MÜV™ Medical Cannabis Dispensaries stand out.
About MÜV™ - The MÜV™ brand of medical cannabis infused products launched in Arizona in 2016 and quickly gained international attention and recognition. MÜV Dispensaries by AltMed Florida was formed a year later through the partnership of AltMed Enterprises and Plants of Ruskin, a multi-generational Florida agricultural leader. Through continual research and development, MÜV has received multiple patents for its award-winning MÜV Products line that provides quality, consistent and reliable medical cannabis products to patients at all 31 locations (one in Arizona muv-az.com, 30 in Florida muvfl.com, and more added each month). Patients are encouraged to place reservations online at muvfl.com for in-store pickup, order for delivery, or visit any one of the MÜV Dispensaries for alternative medical cannabis medicine you can trust
About Plants of Ruskin, LLC - d.b.a. AltMed Florida, LLC - With a focus on quality and attention to detail, Plants of Ruskin has more than 35 years of experience in providing seedlings to farmers for vegetable and medical product production. Plants of Ruskin founders, the Dickman Family, are 4th generation farmers with a long history of working in conjunction with the University of Florida, including an endowed chair specifically dedicated to plant improvement.
About AltMed Enterprises - Alternative Medical Enterprises, LLC, headquartered in Sarasota, FL and doing business as AltMed Enterprises, is a fully integrated medical cannabis company that brings compassion, community engagement and pharmaceutical industry precision to the development, production and dispensing of medical cannabinoids.
Forward-Looking Statements -
To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking in nature and merely express our beliefs, expectations or opinions. For example, words such as "may," "should," "estimates," "predicts," "continues," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "potential," "strategy" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations or estimates and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) our ability to implement our business strategy of distributing high quality cannabis products where permissible under applicable law; (ii) availability and cost of additional capital; (iii) our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified employees and management; (iv) the impact of federal, state or local government regulations; (v) competition in the cannabis industry; (vi) our ability to generate revenues; and (vii) litigation in connection with our business. All forward-looking statements included in this press release and attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, regardless of whether new information becomes available, future developments occur or otherwise.
Media Contact
Colin Trethewey, PRmediaNow, 813.480.1354, Colin@PRmediaNow.com
SOURCE MÜV™