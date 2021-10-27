NORTHWICH CHESHIRE, United Kingdom and ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M2M Data Connect will begin extending new services and capabilities to its customers by partnering with Simetric to meet the ever-growing demand from customers deploying IoT devices. The inclusion of Simetric expands M2M's solution offering, strengthening what is already a leading European end-to-end connectivity management solution offering. The partnership extends the value of connectivity management, across all carriers. This means that customers can partner with M2M to manage all of their IoT devices, regardless of carrier or platform. Additionally, this requires no rip and replace, change in connectivity plans, or additional IT investments.
"We've been looking at an integrated partnership with a platform provider, so we can offer a service in the market that we feel is missing in Europe and on a global scale. We researched and talked to numerous companies around the world, where we put those platforms against each other. Simetric came out top based upon their superior technology, its capabilities & features but also because of how professional, comfortable, and honest the Simetric team was with us. We were promised lots of things by different companies and they all fell short compared to Simetric." shared Richard Clayton, CEO M2M Data Connect.
M2M customers, of any size or vertical, can now take advantage of IoT deployments across wireless networks. Assembling close to 400 APIs for over 150 global carriers into one single management pane.
"The ability for M2M Data Connect to manage all of its customer's carriers into a single, consolidated platform will enable them to drive business process optimization and automation to customers, while driving out unnecessary and hidden costs all the while meeting its customers' evolving needs," says Allen Boone, Simetric CEO.
The Simetric platform will heighten M2M's ability to extend customers greater unified IoT management across connectivity and device performance. Customers can benefit from automation and data analytics, see devices in real-time and act on them in near real-time with the new service offerings provided by this partnership. The combined capabilities create predictable controls that finance and IT organizations have been seeking to expand IoT digitization efforts.
"Simetric will also allow us to help customers with their migration strategy extending to edge devices and the connectivity that we are managing on behalf of our customers. Companies are moving to 5G and they're not only asking for that unification, but they're really asking to tell us how, when and where I moved my devices towards 5G. All of that automation is what's built into the Simetric platform that enables M2M to not only discover those devices with unified management, but also control and provide a seamless migration for our customers" shared Jess Wakefield, M2M Data Connect Global IoT Connectivity Specialist.
Simetric CEO concludes, "We are excited about the partnership opportunity with M2M. They are a team that emulates and echoes our commitment to customer success. It's a powerful combination and we look forward to working with them for many years to come."
About M2M Data Connect
M2M Data Connect provides bespoke M2M IoT mobile data solutions for any application or project across the globe. For more information, please visit us at m2mdataconnect.com [m2mdataconnect.com __title__ M2M Data Connect] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXUwVbIE9ZQ&t=48s
About Simetric
Simetric is a holistic, cross-carrier IoT lifecycle management platform that simplifies complex data streams from large-scale, connected devices into a single-pane format you can access, understand, and act on in near real-time. For more information, please visit us at simetric.com [simetric.com __title__ Simetric]
