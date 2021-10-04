MAA logo. (PRNewsFoto/MAA)

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA) announced today that the company expects to release its third quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after market close and will hold its third quarter conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the conference call, company officers will review third quarter performance and conduct a question-and-answer period.

The conference call-in number is (877) 830-2598 (Domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1877 (International).  The Conference ID is MAA.  A replay of the conference call will be available from October 28, 2021 through November 11, 2021 by dialing (800) 723-5154 (Domestic) or +1 (402) 220-2661 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through the "For Investors" page of the company's website at www.maac.com, and an audio archive of the call will be available on the Company's website following the call's conclusion.

About MAA

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.  For further details, please refer to www.maac.com.

