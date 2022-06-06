MAA logo. (PRNewsFoto/MAA)

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) ("MAA" or the "Company"), today announced that Chairman and CEO, Eric Bolton, as well as other members of MAA's senior management team, will present at Nareit REIT Week: 2022 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. ET to 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Company's presentation will be webcast live.  A link to the webcast as well as presentation materials are available under "Corporate Profile" on the "For Investors" page of the Company's website at www.maac.com.

About MAA

MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns or has ownership interest in apartment communities primarily throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance. For further details, please refer to the "For Investors" page at www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com.

