Highlights Mack-Cali's Highly Qualified Slate, Which Includes Six Incumbent Directors and Five New, Independent Nominees Mack-Cali is Successfully Executing its Transformation Plan and Remains Committed to Commencing a Process to Maximize Shareholder Value Bow Street is Seeking to Control the Board, Remove the Company's CEO and Advance its Own Agenda at the Expense of All Other Mack-Cali Shareholders Shareholders Urged to Vote "FOR" All 11 of Mack-Cali's Qualified Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card