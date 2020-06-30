JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) today announced that the Company has rescheduled its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Due to public health concerns associated with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19), and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, the meeting will be held in a virtual-only format and stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, at a physical location. As described in previously distributed proxy materials, stockholders of record of our common stock as of the close of business on April 16, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting.
Stockholders that have pre-registered to attend the virtual meeting can refer to their confirmation email from CESVote.com containing a link and instructions for entering the virtual Annual Meeting.
Contacts:
Michael J. DeMarco
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
Chief Executive Officer
(732) 590-1589
Deidre Crockett
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
Chief Administrative Officer
(732) 590-1025