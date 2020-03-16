Mack-Cali Reiterates Commitment to Maximizing Stockholder Value and Corrects the Record on Bow Street's False Statements

Details the Board's Comprehensive Review of Strategic Alternatives Highlights the False and Misleading Claims Included in Bow Street's March 12, 2020 Letter to Stockholders Believes Bow Street's True Motive Remains to Force a Fire Sale of the Company's High-Quality Assets at Any Price