BASEL, Switzerland, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, today announced a long-term partnership agreement with MacroGenics, a biopharmaceutical company and an emerging leader in developing and commercializing innovative immune-oncology therapeutics. The agreement provides MacroGenics with access to Genedata Profiler® and includes consulting services to support rapid adoption and integration of the platform into MacroGenics' R&D infrastructure.
The deployment of Genedata Profiler strengthens MacroGenics' capabilities to derive novel hypotheses from integrated datasets, from both proprietary and public sources, aiding the interpretation of biomarker data and the design of clinical trials.
The Genedata Profiler software provides MacroGenics with a comprehensive solution that addresses various challenges while providing additional opportunities including
- Aggregation and curation of dispersed clinical and non-clinical research data, in a central repository, to create an institutional memory;
- Self-service access to data and easy-to-use analytical tools empowers data scientists and clinicians to run complex analyses in a controlled and secure environment;
- Cross-study and cross-technology data integration and analysis unlocks actionable insights and facilitates informed decision-making; and
- Automated workflows for data harmonization, integration, and analytics streamlines and standardizes analytical processes, while ensuring data reproducibility.
Beyond software, MacroGenics benefits from utilizing Genedata's scientific domain expertise in data analytics and interpretation, IT support and scientific consulting, while maintaining full ownership of its proprietary data. The MacroGenics scientific team is working closely with Genedata experts to unravel the power of their data and advance their translational and clinical research programs.
"An in-depth understanding of biopharma R&D workflows coupled with deep bio-informatics expertise makes Genedata a trusted partner who offers not only a high-quality product but also agile consulting", said Paul Moore, Ph.D., Vice-President of Immunology and Cell Biology at MacroGenics. "This partnership provides us with innovative approaches to drive the integration of biomarker data within and across our clinical programs including the digitalizing of translational workflows associated with clinical studies."
The integrated, data-driven approach enabled by Genedata Profiler will empower MacroGenics to generate new scientific insights and hypotheses which will help:
- Accelerate the discovery and development of predictive biomarkers indicative of therapy response to define the best subpopulation of patients to benefit from their immunotherapies,
- Identify drugs' specific indications to improve clinical trials inclusion criteria,
- Determine the therapeutic mechanism of action (pharmacodynamics) to strengthen the rationale of the treatment regimen.
Already in use, Genedata Profiler has improved MacroGenics' internal data organization and formatting. Data integration workflows and advanced analytics performed within the system have enhanced several ongoing translational/clinical studies and generated results in support of presentations at international conferences (ASCO, ASH). MacroGenics will continue the collaboration with Genedata to further enhance their analytical capabilities to support forward and reverse translational research.
"We are excited to enter into a strategic partnership with MacroGenics and help them maximize the value of Genedata Profiler for their translational and clinical research programs," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "We are committed to supporting emerging biopharma companies in their digital transformation, helping them to optimize their R&D processes, and facilitating data-driven decision-making. We believe that with Genedata Profiler we can positively impact not only biopharma internal organization but also clinical trial design bringing effective therapeutics faster to patients."
About Genedata
Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions and domain-specific consulting services that automate complex, large-scale experimental processes and enable organizations to maximize the ROI in their R&D, spanning early discovery to the clinic. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Switzerland with additional offices in Germany, Japan, Singapore, the UK, and the US.
