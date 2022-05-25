MacStadium, Inc., a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) leader delivering scalable and secure enterprise Mac cloud solutions, today announced the appointment of company veteran Tom Schnell to Senior Vice President (SVP) and Chief Customer Officer (CCO), a new role for the organization.
ATLANTA, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MacStadium, Inc., a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) leader delivering scalable and secure enterprise Mac cloud solutions, today announced the appointment of company veteran Tom Schnell to Senior Vice President (SVP) and Chief Customer Officer (CCO), a new role for the organization.
Schnell joined MacStadium in November 2019 and has since led its sales and customer success teams in the development of new strategic initiatives, including opening new channels and markets and increasing customer engagement. Schnell will continue to strategically drive the sales and success teams growth while further developing MacStadium's complete customer journey and experience.
"Tom has been an invaluable leader within MacStadium and helped us find ways to maximize the opportunities within the macOS ecosystem," said Greg McGraw, MacStadium's Chief Executive Officer. "Creating a Chief Customer Officer role as part of our senior leadership team is an important step for us to promote and highlight MacStadium's customer-first mentality that has been the foundation of our success over the past decade. We look forward to Tom's continued leadership as our team continues to expand and focus on strategic growth driven by a best-in-class customer experience."
Prior to joining MacStadium, Schnell served in revenue growth and team leadership roles for over 25 years with industry-leading companies, including Wal-Mart, Samsung and Hisense.
"I'm honored to continue leading MacStadium's growth initiatives in this new role. As MacStadium broadens its reach into new markets and channels, including partnering with CDW, SHI, Insight, Carahsoft and other large-scale Direct Market Resellers (DMRs), it is increasingly important to continue delivering a consistent, best-in-class solution for our customers," said Tom Schnell, MacStadium's Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.
About MacStadium, Inc.
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, MacStadium, Inc. is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) leader delivering scalable and secure enterprise cloud solutions exclusively for macOS. The company's suite of advanced software-enabled infrastructure, combined with its innovative technology, delivers the security, performance, reliability and flexibility its customers require for successful app development on Apple devices. Powered by MacStadium, Orka (Orchestration with Kubernetes on Apple) is the only virtualization layer available for Mac build infrastructure based on Docker and Kubernetes technology. MacStadium is a Summit Partners portfolio company with growing operations in Las Vegas, Silicon Valley and Dublin, Ireland. To keep up with everything MacStadium, please follow the company on social @macstadium or visit macstadium.com.
Media Contact
Greg McGraw, MacStadium, 1 6154193337, amcgraw@v-macstadium.com
SOURCE MacStadium