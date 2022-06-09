Made4net, a global leader in cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management system (WMS) software, acquired Zethcon, a leading North American WMS software company with a robust cloud-based product platform designed specifically for the unique requirements of the third-party logistics (3PL) market.
TEANECK, N.J., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global leader in cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management system (WMS) software, today announced that Zethcon, a leading North American WMS software company with a robust cloud-based product platform designed specifically for the unique requirements of the third-party logistics (3PL) market, has agreed to be acquired by Made4net. Combining Zethcon's multi-decade track record of delivering premier 3PL WMS solutions with Made4net's WMS product leadership across a broad diversity of end markets that extend beyond 3PL, creates a best-of-breed warehouse software company serving an impressive global footprint of blue-chip 3PL and non-3PL customers, spanning virtually all industries.
For nearly 20 years, Zethcon's flagship product, Synapse WMS, has enabled 3PL and cold-chain customers to improve the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of their warehouse operations. The Synapse platform offers real-time inventory visibility, extensive ecommerce and order management capabilities, and deep, purpose-built WMS functionality for 3PL and cold chain operators and their customers. "One of the most important factors in our track record of success, is our people," said Chris Oechsel, President and CEO of Zethcon. "This partnership with Made4net allows for our leadership, culture, and customer focus to continue on their same trajectory, while now leveraging the resources that come with a larger company and experienced private equity firm."
"The continued growth of ecommerce and omnichannel is massively disrupting in-house supply chain operations and distribution requirements for outsourced 3PL operators," said Tom St. Geme, Vice President, Thompson Street Capital Partners and Made4net investor. "The combination of Zethcon and Made4net creates a world-class WMS software provider with innovative solutions tailored to the needs of the mid-market; it now further enables both 3PL and non-3PL customers to modernize their supply chains through automation and real-time visibility."
"We are excited to welcome Zethcon's team and customers to Made4net," said Duff Davidson, CEO of Made4net. "The Synapse WMS is recognized for offering rich 3PL functionality on a versatile platform, which is a natural match for Made4net's configurable supply chain solutions. The combination of our companies and pooled resources will propel us into the forefront of innovative and powerful supply chain software solutions and first-class customer support."
"Over the 20 years Synapse WMS has been in market, we have developed a reputation as 3PL distribution experts as our depth of functionality evolved with the more than 100 3PL companies adopting the solution," said Oechsel. "The ability for Zethcon to continue its commitment to outstanding customer support and focus on being the best 3PL WMS platform available, is what made this partnership with Made4net so attractive." In parallel with the transaction, Chris Oechsel will be joining Made4net as President of 3PL.
More information about Made4net's WMS software platform and product functionality is available online. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
About Made4net
Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpertTM platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Made4net is proud to be recognized by industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including Gartner's Magic Quadrant for WMS.
About Zethcon
Zethcon is a provider of modern WMS software designed to drive growth, revenue and reliability for the 3PL, cold chain, and distribution markets. The company's flagship product, Synapse WMS, offers broad and deep functionality in a highly configurable package, capable of matching unique customer requirements. With 50 years of experience solving customer problems with innovative technology, Zethcon is dedicated to highly responsive service and long-term partnerships.
About Thompson Street Capital Partners
Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses. We have acquired more than 150 companies in the Healthcare & Life Science Services, Software & Technology Services and Business Services & Engineered Products sectors and have managed more than $3.6 billion since being founded in 2000. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via complementary acquisitions.
